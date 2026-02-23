Did the Puerto Vallarta Costco burn down?

After images on social media showed the Puerto Vallarta branch of Costco in flames, Mexico News Daily takes a look at what really happened during the outburst of unrest following the death of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 22.

What happened to the Costco in Puerto Vallarta?

And now they are burning down the Costco in Puerto Vallarta. #Mexico pic.twitter.com/XrPuVy82WP — Mr ashen (@TheOfficialMrA1) February 22, 2026

Early on Sunday morning, X user “Mr ashen” posted a video of the Costco parking lot on fire, showing thick black smoke as several parked vehicles outside the store were set ablaze.

This video was later shared by Elon Musk, propelling it to tens of millions of viewers across the world. The video became one of the defining images of Sunday’s violence, drawing comment and ire from social media users across the world.

However, beyond the headlines, video from later in the day appears to show the store itself completely unharmed by fire.

Neither Costco México nor the Puerto Vallarta authorities have released a statement on the condition of the store.

Where were Oxxo stores set on fire?

While the full extent of the arson attacks carried out on Sunday is yet to be known, dozens of Oxxo stores were burned down in the following states:

Tulum, Quintana Roo: Two Oxxo stores set on fire (one fully burned, one attempted arson).

Tijuana, Baja California: Two Oxxo stores burned (Altamira and Colonia Oaxaca/Rampa Degollado). Local authorities ordered the temporary closure of all Oxxos in the city after these attacks. ​

Los Reyes La Paz, Estado de México: One Oxxo branch burned and a second suffered attempted arson after attackers threw Molotov cocktails at two stores on Avenida Texcoco in colonia Magdalena de los Reyes.

Mexico News Daily