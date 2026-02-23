Monday, February 23, 2026
HomeNews
NewsNorth-Central Pacific Coast

Did the Puerto Vallarta Costco burn down?

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Image of a burning Costco in Puerto Vallarta
Images of a burning Costco in Puerto Vallarta went viral across the globe. What's the truth behind the image?

After images on social media showed the Puerto Vallarta branch of Costco in flames, Mexico News Daily takes a look at what really happened during the outburst of unrest following the death of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes in the early hours of Sunday, Feb. 22.

What happened to the Costco in Puerto Vallarta?

Early on Sunday morning, X user “Mr ashen” posted a video of the Costco parking lot on fire, showing thick black smoke as several parked vehicles outside the store were set ablaze.

This video was later shared by Elon Musk, propelling it to tens of millions of viewers across the world. The video became one of the defining images of Sunday’s violence, drawing comment and ire from social media users across the world.

However, beyond the headlines, video from later in the day appears to show the store itself completely unharmed by fire.

Footage from Sunday afternoon shows the Costco unharmed, despite being surrounded by burnt-out cars. (Gianni Marzolla/Facebook)

Neither Costco México nor the Puerto Vallarta authorities have released a statement on the condition of the store.

Where were Oxxo stores set on fire?

While the full extent of the arson attacks carried out on Sunday is yet to be known, dozens of Oxxo stores were burned down in the following states:

  • Tulum, Quintana Roo: Two Oxxo stores set on fire (one fully burned, one attempted arson).
  • Tijuana, Baja California: Two Oxxo stores burned (Altamira and Colonia Oaxaca/Rampa Degollado). Local authorities ordered the temporary closure of all Oxxos in the city after these attacks.
  • Los Reyes La Paz, Estado de México: One Oxxo branch burned and a second suffered attempted arson after attackers threw Molotov cocktails at two stores on Avenida Texcoco in colonia Magdalena de los Reyes.
A burnt Oxxo in Temixco, Morelos
Police at a burnt-out Oxxo in Temixtco, Morelos. Dozens of branches of the ever-present convenience store were torched on Sunday. (Margarito Pérez Retano/Cuartoscuro)

Mexico News Daily

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Speaking at President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning press conference, Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said that federal authorities were targeted in 27 separate attacks on Sunday, of which six led to deaths.

Security Minister: 25 National Guardsmen dead in ‘El Mencho’ operation

MND Staff - 1
In addition to providing an update on casualties and arrests, Mexico's security minister said that today there are zero blockades, after a total of 85 narco-blockades were set up on federal highways in 11 states on Sunday.
Within hours of the operation, CJNG members erected narco-blockades and set vehicles, buses and businesses ablaze across at least seven states

‘El Mencho’ killed in Mexico: What we know so far

MND Staff - 3
Cartel boss El Mencho's death triggered a wave of cartel reprisals across Mexico yesterday, raising urgent security questions just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs are set to begin in Guadalajara. Here is what we know so far.

Live: Latest updates from Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta

Charlotte Smith - 31
With reports of widespread unrest after the killing of El Mencho, MND is providing local news updates for those in affected areas.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC