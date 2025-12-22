Dr. Simi earns Guinness World Record for 1,200-square-meter bottle cap mosaic

Guinness World Records has confirmed that Farmacias Similares and its charitable arm, the Dr. Simi Foundation, have secured yet another world title — this time for the largest bottle cap mosaic — bolstering the Mexican company’s growing collection of record-breaking feats.

​The mosaic covered 1,203 square meters (12,900 square feet) and was assembled earlier this month from more than 1 tonne of plastic bottle caps on a soccer field in México state on the outskirts of the Mexico City metropolitan area.

The piece featured the smiling-face logo of Dr. Simi and a wheelchair accessibility symbol transformed into a giant heart — serving as a tribute to people with disabilities and children with cancer.

Hundreds of volunteers, families, staff and partner organizations collaborated on the project, carefully placing caps to meet Guinness’s technical standards.

“It was inspiring to witness such an organized and dedicated effort,” adjudicator Susana Reyes said in remarks reported by Guinness.

The charity said the use of 1 tonne of caps — estimated to be around 1 million bottle caps — prevented 1,330 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions while helping raise funds for medical and social services.

The Dr. Simi Foundation called the mosaic “a testament to the power of collective will when we work toward a greater purpose.”

Roughly 250 volunteers — and six Dr. Simi mascots dressed as Santa Claus, a Wise Man, a tin soldier and three other characters — also gathered Nov. 27 at the Zócalo in Mexico City. Together, they created a huge mosaic of Dr. Simi’s face by using roughly 8 million bottle caps, according to the newspaper El Sol de México.

However, the record officially adjudicated by Guinness occurred Dec. 8 in Valle de Chalco in México state — making it No. 6 in Farmacias Similares’ expanding Guinness portfolio.

In November, the ever-expanding Dr. Simi empire unveiled the world’s largest gummy in the dietary supplement category at SimiFest 2025, a B-complex vitamin figure shaped like Dr. Simi’s face and weighing just over 125 kilograms (276 pounds).

The second annual SimiFest was an 11-hour music festival, headlined by Empire of the Sun and Leon Bridges, on Nov. 29 that drew more than 15,000 people, according to the Dr. Simi Foundation. Proceeds and ticket sales supported causes tied to the Simi Planeta Foundation, such as reforestation projects and environmental awareness efforts.

The brand has also claimed records for the largest mascot dance (120 Dr. Simi mascots dancing to pop music and reggaeton for 10 minutes), the largest Day of the Dead altar, the largest Rosca de Reyes and the world’s largest anamorphic mural — the face of Dr. Simi painted across the rooftops of 600 houses in the Monterrey metropolitan area in the state of Nuevo León.​

With reports from El Sol de México, Guinness World Records and Publimetro