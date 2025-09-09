Tuesday, September 9, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

Ecatepec, Mexico City’s sprawling neighbor, sets a Guinness World Record for trash collection

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
aerial view of blue trash bags in street
A record-setting volunteer crew of 148,525 gathered trash across Ecatepec and brought it to dozens of collection points, such as this one. (@azucenacisneros/X)

The municipality of Ecatepec in México state set a Guinness World Record on Sunday for the most participants in a one-day public trash-collection event, with 148,525 participants. 

Ecatepec, one of Mexico’s most populous municipalities and a large part of the Mexico City metropolitan area, broke the previous record of 146,700 citizen collectors set in 2018 by Tokyo, the world’s biggest city.

woman accepting award from man
Ecatepec Mayor Azucena Cisneros accepts the Guinness World Record award after he city drew 148,525, beating the former record held by Tokyo, a city at least ten times the size of Ecatepec. (@azucenau/X)

The event was organized by the Ecatepec and México state governments. Mayor Azucena Cisneros Coss and Governor Delfina Gómez Álvarez encouraged members of civil society, civil associations and neighborhood groups to join the effort. They also participated themselves, showing up at the event with gloves, sacks and brooms to lead the “A Clean Ecatepec is Safer” campaign. 

“We as adults, through example, can send this message to our future generations: to put our trash in its proper place,” Governor Gómez said, stressing the need “to work for others.” 

Ecatepec is considered the most dangerous city in México state, with over 90% of its residents reporting that they feel unsafe, according to Mexico’s national statistics agency INEGI. It is also the most polluted. “We must all be part of the solution and contribute so that in Ecatepec there is no more garbage or neglect, and so that our city is an example not of theft or filth, but of positive qualities,” Mayor Cisneros said in a press conference leading up to the challenge.

Organization was a major factor in Ecatepec’s record-breaking mission. Between 2,000 and 8,000 people gathered around each of 73 mass collection points, with 229 schools, churches and neighborhoods serving as meeting points.

Participants only had 15 minutes to collect as much trash as possible from 73 collection points. (@horacioduarteo/X)

Residents cleared trash from streets, plazas, gardens, median strips and public thoroughfares in areas such as the Tolotzin I neighborhood next to Grand Canal, Las Torres Avenue, the Tulpetlac expansion and the Bicentenario sports complex in the Hank González neighborhood.

Trash collecting started at 10 a.m. as whistles were blown. At the end, Alfredo Arista Rueda, the official Guinness World Records judge, announced that Ecatepec had broken the world record and presented the award to Cisneros.

The mayor congratulated those who took part. “When you want, you can unite a community and change things, especially breaking stigmas,” she said, “Ecatepec is a community that seeks to transform its environment.”

With reports from Milenio and La Jornada

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Annual inflation rose in August, but remains within central bank’s comfort zone

MND Staff - 0
After easing in June and July, the consumer price index accelerated by 0.06% from July to August, a modest rise that leaves the door open to another possible interest rate cut on Sept. 25.
2026 economic package presentation

Finance Ministry unveils 10 trillion-peso budget with 18% increase to welfare spending

MND Staff - 4
The 2026 Economic Package, presented by Finance Minister Edgar Amador to the Chamber of Deputies on Monday night, outlines significant spending on welfare programs, Pemex and rail projects.
Manchas, Mexico's water leak-detecting dog

Meet Manchas, the leak-detecting dog saving Saltillo’s water supply

MND Staff - 0
Manchas is trained to detect the exact spot of a leak in a 400-meter stretch of pipeline, whereupon he lies down, telling water authorities exactly where to start digging.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC