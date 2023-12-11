Monday, December 11, 2023
News
News

María Consuelo Loera, mother of drug lord ‘El Chapo’, dies at age 94

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Joaquín
María Consuelo Loera Pérez, mother of notorious drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro)

The 94-year-old mother of imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera passed away in Culiacán, Sinaloa, on Sunday.

María Consuelo Loera Peréz died in a private clinic in the state capital approximately two weeks after she was hospitalized, according to reports.

The newspaper El Sol de Sinaloa reported that she was suffering from a range of ailments, but the cause of her death wasn’t specified.

Loera lived most of her life in La Tuna, a community in the Sinaloa municipality of Badiraguato, where “El Chapo” and his five siblings were born.

She made the news a few times in recent years, including in 2019, when she sent a letter to former United States president Donald Trump to request a humanitarian visa to enter the United States to see her imprisoned son.

Guzmán Loera, a former Sinaloa Cartel leader who was convicted in the United States on drug trafficking charges in February 2019 and sentenced to life in prison later the same year, has been incarcerated in the U.S. since his extradition in 2017.

El Chapo Guzman
Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán in U.S. custody in 2017 after he was extradited to the United States to face trial there. (U.S. Department of Homeland Security)

His mother never got the opportunity to visit him in Colorado’s “Supermax” prison as U.S. authorities denied her visa request.

Loera was back in the news in March 2020 when she briefly met with President López Obrador during a visit he was making to Badiraguato. López Obrador was criticized for shaking hands with the elderly woman, from whom he had received a letter asking for the government’s assistance in her quest to visit her son in the U.S.

Loera, who had four sons and two daughters with Emilio Guzmán Bustillos, staunchly defended “El Chapo” and advocated his repatriation. In addition, she “always publicly denied that he was the boss of the most powerful drug cartel in Mexico,” according to Jenaro Villamil, a journalist and president of Mexico’s public broadcasting agency.

Speaking about Loera’s passing at his regular news conference on Monday, López Obrador said that “any human being who loses his or her life deserves respect.”

Her grieving family members deserve “consideration,” he added.

With reports from El Sol de Sinaloa, El Universal and El Financiero

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Acapulco’s cliff divers resume shows at La Quebrada

MND Staff - 0
The divers will offer two show schedules in December, as tourism tentatively returns to Acapulco following Hurricane Otis.

Mexico News Daily staff picks 2023: Books

Kate Bohné - 0
Don't miss this list of 12 favorite books curated by the Mexico News Daily staff, covering Mexican history, culture, art and current events.
The sun sets on the Torre Mayor and other skyscrapers in Colonia Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City.

Mexico’s year in review: The 10 biggest business stories of 2023

MND Staff - 2
It's been an eventful year for the Mexican economy, with significant appreciation of the peso, Tesla's announcement, nearshoring buzz and more.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC