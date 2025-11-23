Sunday, November 23, 2025
El Jalapeño: Trump clarifies he only knows drug lords’ addresses to send Christmas gifts and flowers

By El Jalapeno
If you spot a drone under your tree, it’s probably just President Trump’s way of saying you’re on his “watch” list.

WASHINGTON, D.C. —  In yet another bold display of unconventional diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is “absolutely, one-hundred-percent open” to delivering holiday gifts directly to Mexican drug cartel leaders, insisting the initiative has nothing to do with intimidation and everything to do with spreading goodwill across borders.

“Would I launch strikes in Mexico? Sure, that’s OK with me,” Trump told reporters, pausing in the Oval Office to check off items on his holiday shopping list titled ‘Addresses of Mexico’s Most Wanted — For Festive Purposes Only.’ “People think I know all the cartels’ addresses because of national security, but really, I just want to know where to send Christmas gifts for the kids and flowers to their wives. It’s how you build ties, folks.”

With the holiday season almost here, President Trump has suggested he is open to delivering some Christmas cheer via UAV.

The president emphasized that his administration’s detailed knowledge of every drug lord’s residential coordinates is purely for “surprise holiday delivery purposes,” including luxury gift baskets and what he described as “really beautiful, top-quality poinsettias”.​

Trump assured the public his administration’s knowledge of every drug lord’s home isn’t just about “knowing their front door for military reasons” — it’s so he can surprise their loved ones with luxurious fruit bouquets and copies of ‘The Art of the Deal’ signed in glitter pen.​

He was also quick to note that much of the narcotics entering the U.S. “come through Mexico,” and that recently imposed tariffs on Mexican imports are simply his way of “encouraging better Secret Santa participation” across the border.​

Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum responded by publicly affirming that foreign gift-delivery services must coordinate with Mexican customs authorities, but did not rule out the possibility of “exchanging fruitcakes” at future diplomatic summits.​

When pressed about whether the U.S. gift initiative would include wrapping paper, Trump reportedly replied, “Only the best wrapping paper. Gold. Very festive”.

El Jalapeño is a satirical news outlet. Nothing in this article should be treated as real news or legitimate information. For the brave souls seeking context, the real news article that inspired this piece can be found here.

