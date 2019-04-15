It’s election season in six states, whose citizens are preparing to elect state legislators, mayors and governors on June 2.

The election will mark the first time that deputies and mayors will be able to run for a second term in Durango, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas.

Voters in Quintana Roo will elect the 25 deputies to the state Congress while in Tamaulipas they will elect 36.

In Aguascalientes, candidates for mayor in municipalities with more than 30,000 inhabitants started today. Campaigns in the smaller municipalities will start on April 30. Voters will be electing a total of 109 municipal representatives, including 11 mayors.

Campaigns in Baja California started on March 30 where voters will elect the governor, five mayors and renew their 25-seat Congress.

In Durango, voters in its 39 municipalities will elect new mayors.

An extraordinary election started on March 31 in Puebla to elect a new governor after the death of Governor Martha Érika Alonso Hidalgo on Christmas Eve last year. Citizens of five municipalities will also be voting for a new mayor.

The National Electoral Institute said campaigns are scheduled to conclude on May 29, and that a total of 14,770 polling booths will be set up on Sunday, June 2.

Source: El Economista (sp)