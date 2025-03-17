Estadio Azteca renamed in deal to fund World Cup renovations

Mexico City’s iconic Estadio Azteca, a historic venue for global soccer, has officially been renamed Estadio Banorte as part of a financial agreement to fund its renovation ahead of the men’s 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The stadium, which has hosted two men’s World Cup finals and is set to become the first venue to host three tournaments, will receive a 2.1 billion peso (US $105.6 million) loan from Banorte, one of Mexico’s leading banks.

The loan will be repaid over 12 years and supplements the 1.5 billion pesos (US $75.4 million) already invested by Ollamani, the stadium’s owners.

The renaming marks only the second time in the stadium’s 58-year history that its name has changed. In 1997, it was briefly called Guillermo Cañedo Stadium in honor of a prominent Mexican soccer executive who had just died.

Though fans never fully embraced the change, there are reportedly some traffic signs around Mexico City still pointing the way to Estadio Guillermo Cañedo.

This time, Banorte’s sponsorship includes naming rights as well as advertising and promotional privileges within the venue — which has already been selected to host the opening ceremony and first match of the World Cup on June 11, 2026.

Mexico, the United States and Canada will host the next World Cup, marking the first time it will be hosted by three countries. Teams and matchups in the expanded 48-team tournament won’t be determined until the qualifying process is completed in coming months.

Estadio Azteca (Aztec Stadium) will host the opening match and two other games in the group stage; Monterrey (BBVA Stadium) will also host three matches in the group stage; and Guadalajara will host four group-stage matches at Akron Stadium in Zapopan, Jalisco.

In all, 16 stadiums will be used, including two in Canada and 11 in the United States, where all quarterfinals, semifinals and the final will be held.

However, FIFA regulations prohibit sponsor names during tournaments, meaning Estadio Banorte will revert to Estadio Azteca for official World Cup branding, and the July 19 final will be played at what FIFA is listing as New York New Jersey Stadium (rather than MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, N.J.

The decision to rename Mexico’s most famous stadium has sparked significant discontent among fans.

A survey by the digital news source Aristegui Noticias found that only 15.4% of respondents supported the change, while 84.6% disapproved. The backlash has been evident on social media and reflects the deep cultural significance of the original name.

Known affectionately as “the Colossus of Santa Ursula” — for it location in an area of southern CDMX previously known as Santa Úrsula — Estadio Azteca holds memories of legendary World Cup moments, such as Pelé’s triumph in 1970 and Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal in 1986.

The stadium now seats about 83,000 after being scaled back from 105,000.

Renovation work began in late 2024 — meaning the Club América teams in Liga MX (men) and Liga MX Femenil (women) have been playing at other stadiums in the capital city for the time being.

The work is expected to conclude by late 2025 or early 2026 and be ready for the World Cup. Moreover, the stadium might be on the international stage again soon, as Mexico and the U.S. are favored to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup

By Friday of last week, the “Azteca” logo had been removed from signage and promotional materials. There’s even a new website for the venue.

With reports from ESPN, Expansión and Aristegui Noticias