Families demand relocation of 2 schools near Dos Bocas refinery, citing contamination and noise

Citing environmental and civil protection concerns, more than 200 families in the Gulf state of Tabasco are demanding that schools near the Dos Bocas refinery be relocated.

In announcing their petition to President Claudia Sheinbaum and Governor Javier May, parents say the proximity of the refinery exposes their children and school employees to serious health risks.

Habitantes de Tabasco protestaron frente a la refinería de Dos Bocas para exigir la reubicación de escuelas cercanas a instalaciones de Pemex. #NoticiasImagen #PaolaRojasDPC @PaolaRojas pic.twitter.com/a7Dkfwbc30 — Imagen Televisión (@ImagenTVMex) February 10, 2026

The Agustín Melgar Kindergarten and the Abías Domínguez Alejandro Elementary School stand in the shadow of the Olmeca Refinery, known as Dos Bocas, in the Lázaro Cárdenas del Río neighborhood of the municipality of Paraíso.

The families say they have been trying to get the schools relocated since construction on the refinery began nearly seven years ago, but have failed to get an honest hearing.

At a press conference last week, they stated that they submitted a letter to Education Minister Mario Delgado on Nov. 19, 2024, formally requesting the relocation of the schools and the implementation of urgent protective measures, but have yet to receive a response.

The schools are located less than 500 meters from high-risk facilities, such as the sulfur recovery plant, from which hydrogen sulfide, a highly toxic and potentially deadly gas, could be released. Even so, there are no prescribed safety protocols, alarms or clear evacuation routes at the schools.

Prompted by national media coverage of the press conference, Governor May responded on Tuesday, saying the authorities are addressing the parents’ concerns.

While complaining that the issue has become overpublicized, May said his government “is always open to dialogue.”

Without addressing the possibility of relocating the schools, the governor said he has offered to allow parents to tour the refinery to learn about its operations and security protocols.

“The refinery was built to the highest certification standards and latest generation technology, so there is no risk of affecting its surroundings,” he said, adding that there is no scientific evidence to confirm the alleged contamination.

The parents insist that since the refinery began operations, the smell of gas and the deafening noise are constant irritations. They say the presence of black smoke and falling particles has become commonplace, as have symptoms of dizziness, nausea and respiratory problems in their children, forcing the evacuation of the schools on several occasions.

