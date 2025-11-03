At least 23 dead after an explosion and fire in an Hermosillo discount store

Authorities in the northwestern state of Sonora are investigating an explosion and fire at a Waldo’s, a Mexican discount store chain, that killed at least 23 people, including children, and injured 12 others.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon in downtown Hermosillo, the state capital, after what witnesses described as a series of quick power outages followed by power surges.

Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Salas Chávez said preliminary investigations indicated that most of the deaths were caused by inhalation of toxic gases. Six people remained hospitalized, two in critical condition, according to state officials.

Images circulating on social media show a massive fire engulfing the Waldo’s, The Associated Press reported. One video showed a badly burned man collapsing onto the asphalt a few meters from the store entrance.

After extending her condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims on Sunday, President Claudia Sheinbaum said she was in touch with Governor Alfonso Durazo to provide support. Sheinbaum also instructed Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez to send a team to assist victims’ families and the injured.

Waldo’s corporate office also lamented the deaths on social media and said it was collaborating fully with the authorities.

Investigators have been in contact with the owners of the retail chain to obtain documentation on permits and operating conditions. “The owners have expressed their willingness to assume responsibility and support the victims’ families in social, medical and financial matters,” Sonora Attorney General Gustavo Rómulo Salas said.

Prosecutors said they believe the fire originated in a transformer inside the store, but the exact cause remains under investigation. Prosecutors have confirmed that the establishment had an internal transformer.

Prior to the explosion, local residents said there were fluctuations in the power supply — first an outage, after which the power was restored, followed by another interruption, and finally an abrupt restoration that coincided with the explosion.

This pattern — blackout, restoration, another outage and a sudden restoration — can generate significant stress on electrical transformer equipment, especially in high-demand commercial facilities, leading to an explosion.

In addition to the corresponding electrical inspections, the authorities will review compliance with civil protection regulations.

State Governing Minister Adolfo Salazar Razo said on Sunday that the store’s civil protection program had been rejected by the current administration due to non-compliance.

“In 2021, we deemed their internal civil protection program unworkable,” he said. “Every procedure and permit is under review now as part of the … investigation.”

The investigation is expected to analyze potential liability or shared responsibility on three levels:

The store, regarding the condition, maintenance and protection of its transformer and electrical system. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), in relation to the quality, continuity and stability of its electrical current, particularly with regard to energy peaks. State and municipal civil protection authorities, regarding inspections, document verification and monitoring of regulatory compliance.

