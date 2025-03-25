Rekindled Fyre Festival now says it will be held in Playa del Carmen

A March 21 post on Fyre Festival’s official social media account says that the second edition of the musical festival is moving to Playa del Carmen following a February announcement that it would take place in Isla Mujeres.

Fyre Festival, a fraudulent, disastrous music festival held in 2017, saw its creator Billy MacFarland face criminal charges in the United States after pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and making false statements to federal officials. After spending four years in prison, he’s now attempting a second edition of the festival dubbed Fyre Festival 2.

PLAYA IS ON FYRE 🇲🇽 FYRE 2: MAY 30 – JUNE 2 pic.twitter.com/lWyD57Ul0C — Billy McFarland (@pyrtbilly) March 21, 2025

The latest announcement changing the venue’s location was met with skeptical comments from social media users like: “How is this dude even legally allowed to try this again? Lol,” and “Does this guy not know how to plan? Situate location first. Then plan from there.”

Responding to the negative reaction to the event, MacFarland, 33, said in a video on Twitter early in March that “Fyre 2 is real,” claiming that he has contracts with partners that include a production company in Mexico, yachts, hotels and more.

According to its official Instagram page, Fyre Festival 2 is set to happen from May 30 to June 2. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday, March 27, in Playa del Carmen, to share further details of the event.

“This press conference marks a major milestone in bringing Fyre 2 Festival 2 to life as an intimate, curated event, bringing together the best of music, arts, community, and adventure in the heart of the Riviera Maya,” the statement says. Despite the announcement, details about the musical lineup remain scarce, leaving fans and skeptics wondering who might perform at the festival.

Tickets to the event start at US $1,400 for general access. VIP access can be purchased for $5,000, which in addition to the general access package, includes a shuttle service from a selection of local hotels.

For $25,000, fans can get backstage access to the “Water Stage, Pitside access to the Fight Pit, a curated itinerary of FYRE experiences, transportation throughout the weekend, accommodation for two nights amongst the artists and performers, concierge, and more,” according to the organizers.

As if those packages weren’t enticing enough, the festival’s site advertises a ticket priced at $1.1 million dubbed the “Prometheus God of Fyre” ticket, which includes the aforementioned “Artists” package plus access to the Prometheus Marina and accommodation in any of the following alternatives: the Marina four-stateroom yacht, a four-bedroom villa provided by the Nemesis Group or a three-bedroom Presidential Suite at the Chablé Maroma, for three nights.

Neither Chablé Maroma nor Nemesis Group have confirmed this collaboration.

The original Fyre Festival, which sold day passes ranging from $500 to $1,500, and VIP packages including airfare and accommodation for $12,000, was scheduled to take place in April 2017 in the Bahamas. When attendees arrived at the venue, they found flimsy camping tents instead of luxury villas and cheap food including a now-infamous cheese sandwich that was served along with some lettuce in a styrofoam container.

It remains to be seen how Fyre Festival 2 unfolds, and if MacFarland has regained the public’s trust.

