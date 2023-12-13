Wednesday, December 13, 2023
News
News

Got 1 min? Maya Train is given the Pope’s blessing

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Governor Lezama with Pope Francis
Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama visited Vatican City and met the Pope on Wednesday. (Mara Lezama/X)

Pope Francis has blessed the Maya Train. Well, a replica of it, at least.

Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama briefly met with the Pope in Vatican City on Wednesday, and showed him a replica of the train that will run on the new railroad set to be inaugurated later this week.

In a video of the encounter, Pope Francis is seen making the sign of the cross above the model train.

“This is the train of social justice,” Lezama tells the Argentine Pontiff as she hands the replica to him.

The Morena party governor gave the Pope a brand new replica of the Maya Train as well as a tablecloth hand-embroidered by Maya women from Tulum and a letter from President López Obrador and his wife Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller.

“With profound emotion, in representation of the Mexican government, I shared a message of affection and fraternity on behalf of Mexicans with Pope Francis,” Lezama wrote on social media.

“… His Holiness sent blessings and greetings to the good people of Mexico!” added the governor, who held up her phone to record the Pope as he directed a message to her compatriots.

The Maya Train will run through Lezama’s home state of Quintana Roo as well as Yucatán, Chiapas, Campeche and Tabasco.

The first trip on which ordinary paying passengers will be on board will depart Campeche for Cancún on Saturday. Other sections of the 1,554-kilometer-long railroad will open on later dates.

Pope Francis visited Mexico in 2016 during the presidency of Enrique Peña Nieto. In 2021, he issued an apology through Monterrey Archbishop Rogelio Cabrera for “personal and social sins … that didn’t contribute to evangelization” during the Spanish Conquest of Mexico.

With reports from El Financiero and Quadratín

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.

Earthquake evacuations CDMX

8 buildings in Mexico City evacuated after series of minor quakes

MND Staff - 0
City officials reviewed 24 buildings in the Benito Juárez borough, where some residents have reported minor damages from Tuesday's brief quakes.
Target

Got 1 min? Target rumored to be coming to Mexico

MND Staff - 0
Posts on LinkedIn are fueling speculation that the massive U.S. retailer may expand operations to Mexico.
Monterrey suburban train map

Kansas City Southern de México to build Monterrey passenger railroad

MND Staff - 0
Canadian Pacific Kansas City's Mexican subsidiary is slated to build a 75-km railroad linking the municipalities of the Monterrey metro area.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC