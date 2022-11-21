5-tonne guacamole sets new record in Michoacán

News

Participants and spectators crowd around the record-breaking batch of guacamole on Sunday.

They beat the previous record by more than 1,000 kilograms

A new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of guacamole was set Sunday in the municipality of Peribán, Michoacán.

A large group of men and women made a batch of the avocado-based dip or salsa that weighed in at a monumental 4,970 kilograms or almost five tonnes.

That’s more than 1,000 kilograms heavier than a 3,788-kilo guac that was made in Tancítaro, Michoacán, in 2018 — a batch that was considered the largest ever serving of guacamole (until Sunday), according to Guinness World Records. A bowl of guacamole that weighed over four tonnes was made in the United States in 2019, but that serving wasn’t certified by Guinness.

The near-five-tonne guac made Sunday included 10 tonnes of Peribán-grown avocados (weighed before the skin and seeds were removed) as well as huge quantities of onion, tomato, serrano pepper, lime and cilantro. It was put together in just over three hours at Peribán’s inaugural Avocado Expo, which concluded Sunday.

Mercedes Cervantes, president of the expo’s organizing committee, said that locals were very happy with the giant guacamole — a word that comes from the Nahuatl ahuacamolli, which means avocado sauce.

“The result was very good. Peribán has outdone itself, it’s a great joy for us,” she said. “Our main goal is to promote Peribán, which is known [in Mexico] but not internationally. We want people to know that Peribán produces avocados of the highest quality and flavor.”

There were no Guinness World Record officials on hand to certify the new record on the spot, but streamed footage of the production process allowed the organization to verify it from afar, according to a report by the newspaper El Heraldo de México.

By Sunday evening, Guinness World Records had officially recognized that the guac was the world’s largest, local authorities said on Facebook.

The massive serving of guacamole was shared among attendees at the Avocado Expo in Peribán, an avocado-growing municipality on the border with Jalisco where one innovative company is transforming avocado waste into biogas and organic fertilizer.

Despite its immense size, the guac was “well balanced” with a perfect combination of ingredients, according to Francisco Farías, who attended the expo with his family.

A wide range of Guinness World Records have been set in Mexico, including ones for the world’s longest sawdust carpet and the largest Mexican folk dance.

Among the record-holders are María José Cristerna — the Mexican “Mexican Vampire Lady” — who has more body modifications that any other woman in the world, and over 14,000 boxing enthusiasts who participated in the largest ever boxing lesson, held in Mexico City’s central square, the zócalo, in June.

