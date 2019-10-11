Guaymas mayor’s house target of armed attack

No one was home when the attack occured

At least a hundred rounds of ammunition were fired at the home of Guaymas Mayor Sara Valle Dessens on Thursday afternoon.

The attack happened around 5:00pm at the mayor’s family house on Almagres street in Guaymas’ Paseo de Las Villas neighborhood. No one was home at the time, and there were no injuries. The house, as well as a Chevrolet Aveo belonging to the mayor’s son, were damaged.

According to the magazine Proceso, Mayor Valle Dessens does not live at the Almagres street house and does not often visit it because of threats she has received.

State and municipal police, as well as the National Guard and the Navy, responded to the attack and are searching for the perpetrators, who reportedly fled in several vehicles.

Violence has been on the rise in Guaymas since last year. Since October 2018, a series of attacks on police officers have left nine officers dead, and pushed Mayor Valle Dessens to ask Guaymas residents to avoid public places over the summer. Last week, public officials decided to close schools in Guaymas and a neighboring municipality because of the rising violence.

According to the website Infobae, the violence is related to a conflict between two splinter groups from the Sinaloa Cartel: the Salazar clan and Los Chapitos. The Salazar group has been known to commit arson and shooting attacks on homes like Thursday’s attack on Mayor Valle Dessens.

