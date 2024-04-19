Heat wave and heavy rains in the forecast this Friday

The rainy season seems far away as “heat wave” continues to be the buzzword across large swaths of Mexico, but at least some areas do have wet weather in the forecast. Friday’s weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service (SMN) warns of extreme heat, while also predicting heavy rains and hail storms.

The report predicts that the northern states of Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí, as well as the central states of México, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala and Veracruz, could see up to 50 milliliters (3 cubic inches) of rain this afternoon, accompanied by lightning storms and hail.

⛈️ En el siguiente gráfico podrás conocer el #Pronóstico de #Lluvias que se esperan para este día en nuestro país. pic.twitter.com/zqARJydUYV — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) April 19, 2024

The SMN added that southern states Chiapas and Oaxaca as well as the central states of Querétaro, Morelos, Guanajuato and Mexico City, plus the northern border state of Chihuahua could receive up to 25 milliliters of rain (1.5 cubic inches).

The daily forecast also included a warning that several states up north (Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas) could see extreme storm conditions with wind gusts of up to 80 km/h along with the possibility of tornadoes. Wind speeds reaching 70 km/h could kick up dust clouds in Aguascalientes, Chihuahua, Durango, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas.

Today’s report anticipates soaring temperatures across most of the country with highs above 45 degrees Celsius (113˚ Fahrenheit) in the coastal states of Campeche, Tabasco, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Guerrero and Michoacán.

It won’t be any more comfortable in Coahuila, Colima, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Morelos, Nayarit, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Yucatán, where highs of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius are expected.

The daily report explained that the current meteorological conditions are being caused by a cold front approaching from the north that is interacting with low-pressure systems in the midsection and southeastern part of the country.

These currents, combined with humidity coming in off the Pacific, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean could result in the first significant rain storms of the year.

With reports from El Universal and Conagua