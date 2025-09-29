Monday, September 29, 2025
The story of ‘Redonda,’ Mexico City’s all female design co-op

Ana Paula De la Torre
By Ana Paula De la Torre
Redonda showroom in Mexico City
Redonda is an all-female Mexican design collective, whose universe is full of colors, objects and design. (Redonda)

At the beginning of 2025, five established Mexican women designers gathered around a circular table. For years, they had dreamed of creating a “street-level” showroom to display their unique creations. However, they faced doubts due to the logistical and financial challenges that such a venture would entail. Suddenly, the idea of launching a showroom seemed much more attainable.

These five designers shared similar philosophies regarding handmade items, fair trade, local production, local design and female collaboration. Thus, Redonda was born. In Spanish, redonda is the feminine form of “round,” alluding to a circular shape. According to its founders, this term serves as a metaphor for various feminine issues, including the womb, the menstrual cycle and the Earth, which is often viewed as feminine in many indigenous cultures.

Creating art in Redonda
For its creators, Redonda is an autobiographical space where the team produces work representative of who they are. (Redonda)

“In Redonda, you’ll find only projects with ethical practices and unique designs. You’re not just buying crafts to resell. You’re investing in original designs. There’s a comprehensive process involving the communities that is more thoughtful and elaborate. It encompasses design, work, collaboration, communication and connection. This is a circular project — another nod to the essence of Redonda,” explains Melissa Ávila, one of the Mexican designers involved in this initiative.

The design in Redonda

“Redonda is an autobiographical space for clothing and objects. We are five women with five distinct visions. Each of us has our own studio and a solid, well-established brand,” shares Ávila, who also runs M.A Studio.

The group includes Karim Molina of Ayres, a studio that creates utilitarian objects using natural materials such as volcanic stone, marble and natural leather, all crafted entirely by hand. There’s also Andrea García-Cano Turner from Casa Norte, who specializes in interior design and curates unique objects. Ávila is known for bringing art objects like sculptures and carpets to life in “a celebration of modernism, tradition and design.” Carla Qua of Agnes Workshop creates embroidered clothing using natural dyes. Lastly, Cristina Domínguez of Mina Studio is an artisanal leather designer from Guadalajara, Jalisco. All of them collaborate with artisans under a fair trade model, presenting a unique aesthetic.

“We clicked immediately. Our values align closely, and we place a high value on teamwork. While conflicts inevitably arise, we listen, decide and act as a group,” Ávila notes.

Redonda has unintentionally crafted a new aesthetic identity. The recently opened showroom, located in the heart of Mexico City’s Roma neighborhood, is an interior design proposal that honors Mexico’s historical, natural and artisanal roots while showcasing the beauty of the materials, design and craftsmanship.

The future is collaboration

One of the core tenets of this project is the belief that women should unite to support one another. “The future is collaborative,” says Ávila. “All the women in Redonda have created incredibly sensitive proposals. We all work with artisans and are deeply committed to new practices and collaborations.” It’s a circular dynamic, as the name Redonda suggests.

Arts and crafts in Redonda
Pieces created by Redonda feature diverse materials, textures and artisanal processes. (Redonda)

Redonda also exemplifies collaboration in the Mexican design scene, demonstrating how it can be harnessed to realize a common dream in the business world, which is often associated with competition. “In Redonda, the private and public spheres intertwine to build an authentic, autobiographical and pluralistic material culture,” per the project’s mission statement.

Ana Paula de la Torre is a Mexican journalist and collaborator for various outlets, including Milenio, Animal Político, Vice, Newsweek en Español, Televisa and Mexico News Daily.

