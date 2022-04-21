Ikea adds two cities to its Mexican online store’s delivery range

Swedish home and furniture brand Ikea confirmed that it is now able to deliver items from its online store to more locations in Mexico after adding Monterrey, Nuevo León, and Saltillo, Coahuila, to the areas served.

The addition gives 600,000 homes access to the company’s online shopping option. Ikea said that reaching the north of the country had always been one its main goals.

“We’re very excited that little by little our dream of reaching more homes is coming true,” it said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the retailer confirmed that its planned 11,500-square-meter superstore, to be located in Puebla city in the Vía San Ángel shopping complex, will open in the second half of this year.

The first Ikea store in Mexico opened in Mexico City in April last year. At first, due to COVID concerns, customers had to make an appointment to enter the store to keep occupancy numbers down to safe levels. However, such restrictions at the Mexico City store have since been lifted.

The company’s online store first opened on October 12, 2020, and was far more popular than the company itself expected. It admitted soon after opening that it was having logistical problems and expected to open without making any public announcements and operate under the radar while it learned about the Mexican market.

But Mexican customers found them anyway, and even with limited delivery range, several products on the online site went almost immediately out of stock. Both the online store and the physical one in Mexico City still struggle today with keeping all items consistently stocked.

However, the online store has expanded its delivery capabilities during 2021 and now can ship goods to Mexico City, México state, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Querétaro and Morelos, as well as Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta in Jalisco along with its new northern markets.

The company was founded by 17-year-old Ingvar Kamprad in 1943 and has 422 stores in more than 50 markets. It is headquartered in the Netherlands.

With reports from Inmobiliare