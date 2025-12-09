Tuesday, December 9, 2025
HomeNews
News

Inflation continued climb towards 4% in late November

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
An old woman buying vegetables at a market stall
November inflation rates in Mexico continued to climb, reaching the highest levels since March, as price rises continue to bite. (Mario Jasso/Cuartoscuro)

Inflation in Mexico accelerated in November, with the services sector continuing to exert pressure, according to data from national statistics agency INEGI.

The National Institute of Statistics’ (INEGI) National Consumer Price Index recorded a monthly increase of 0.66%, boosting the annual inflation rate to 3.80%.

Banxico Deputy Governor Galia Borja Gomez
Banxico Governor Galia Borja said that inflation risks remained “tilted to the upside.” (Government of Mexico)

Although November’s figure remained within the central bank’s target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point, it represented a continued increase over October’s rate of 3.57%.

News agency Reuters said the November data was slightly above market expectations, prompting a central bank (Banxico) official to warn of inflation concerns for the coming year.

“Inflation risks remain tilted to the upside,” Banxico deputy governor Galia Borja said in a podcast released on Tuesday. 

She also identified several factors that could further pressure inflation in 2026, including potential tax increases, tariff uncertainty and the renegotiation of the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.

The closely watched core inflation index — which strips out volatile food and energy prices — came in at 0.19%, quickening the annual rate to 4.43%, the highest since March 2024.

Price pressures increased for food (serrano peppers were up 24.76%, squash prices climbed 17% and tomato prices rose 14.34%) and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and footwear, furniture, appliances and maintenance, and restaurants and hotels. 

Vegetable prices displayed at a Mexican market
The price of vegetables rose, but some fruits saw a fall in November. (Cuartoscuro)

Electricity costs soared 20.7% and professional services climbed 17%.

On the other side of the ledger, prices for limes (–7.46%), avocados (–7.28%) and oranges (–3.97%) fell.

Even before the release of the latest inflation data, analysts forecast Banxico will reduce the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points at its Dec. 18 monetary policy meeting.

A Citibank survey released last week found that the median forecast for the policy rate at the end of 2025 remains at 7.00%. Banxico lowered its base rate to 7.25% at its Nov. 6 meeting, the 11th straight time it cut the reference rate. 

The inflation data also impacted the price of the U.S. dollar in Mexico. After a strong finish on Monday, the dollar strengthened against the peso in early trading on Tuesday, rising to 18.27 before reversing course. 

The dollar sank then back toward the 18.18 pesos-per-dollar range by 11 a.m. This marks a record low for the peso this year, which hit the 18.23 pesos-per-dollar mark on Friday, and is a number not seen since July 2023. 

With reports from El Economista, Infobae, Reuters and Bloomberg News

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
The Rio Grande or Rio Bravo flows through Big Bend National Park in Texas

Mexico faces new tariff threat from Trump over water debt

MND Staff - 1
Despite Mexico's agreement in April to deliver more water to the U.S., the 2020-25 treaty cycle concluded in late October with Mexico still owing its neighbor just over 865,000 acre-feet of water.
sheinbaum and formal employment graphic

Formal employment in Mexico is up 2.7%, hitting record of 22.8M workers

MND Staff - 0
IMSS director general Zoé Robledo said the increase in formal employment in 2025 should be seen as “a sign of resilience in the labor market,” which had shown signs of deterioration earlier in the year.
President Sheinbaum's sky-high approval rating is under pressure from recent events in Michoacán.

Sheinbaum’s approval rating drops 9 points amid security challenges

MND Staff - 2
At 74%, Sheinbaum's approval rating is the lowest detected by the eight national polls conducted by Enkoll since Oct. 1, 2024, and indicative of a difficult November for the president.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC