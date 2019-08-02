Interjet to compensate 21,000 passengers affected by cancellations, delays

Budget airline Interjet said on Thursday that service was getting back to normal after three days of delays and cancellations affecting thousands of passengers.

According to Profeco, the consumer protection agency, 133 flights were cancelled between Monday and Wednesday of this week, affecting 18,247 passengers. Another 22 flights were delayed, affecting 2,998 more.

The airline said it will offer extra flights to the destinations where there were more disruptions, and compensation packages to affected passengers that go beyond the legal requirements.

In a tweet, Interjet CEO William Shaw offered his apologies to inconvenienced passengers.

“On behalf of Interjet, and for myself, I apologize to the customers who have been affected over the last 72 hours,” he wrote. “We are working on a protection plan to compensate everyone.”

He said the airline is working with Profeco and the Communications and Transportation Secretariat to create the compensation packages.

Profeco said in a press release that it had reached an agreement with Interjet to refund passengers the costs of their tickets.

To receive a refund, passengers must write to indemnizaciones@interjet.com.mx or call customer service at 11 02 55 11 from Mexico City or 01 800 322 5050 from other states, and provide the operator with the flight’s reservation number.

The airline also agreed to hire 63 pilots and flight attendants to prevent similar disruptions in the future.

