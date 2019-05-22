Isla Mujeres going for a second Blue Flag beach at Playa Norte

The island of Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo is hoping to have a second Blue Flag beach, a certification awarded to beaches that meet stringent quality standards.

Playa Centro was the island’s first beach to be certified. Local authorities hope that Playa Norte will become its second this summer.

After a recent inspection by an auditor, the local administrator of the federal zone announced that advances have been made in achieving that goal.

Kerem Pinto Aguilar said efforts have been under way for months to meet the 33 quality requirements of Blue Flag certification.

She said confirmation will come in June or July, when the Blue Flag organization will announce whether Playa Centro’s certification will be renewed and if Playa Norte will receive it for the first time.

“The auditor . . . remarked on the progress obtained so far at this beach as he did not expect Playa Norte to meet the 33 criteria needed,” said Pinto, adding that work will continue to get the Blue Flag approval.

Playa Norte was named No. 9 on TripAdvisor’s list of the world’s top-10 beaches for 2019.

Source: Clic Noticias (sp)