Possible IV bag contamination kills 13 children in México state hospitals

Mexico’s Health Ministry is investigating a deadly infectious outbreak at four hospitals in México state that resulted in the death of 13 children, mostly infants, possibly due to contamination of their IV fluids.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry affirmed that the dead were among 20 stricken patients, of whom 15 were infected by Klebsiella oxytoca, a life-threatening and potentially antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

These bacteria are naturally found in the intestinal tract, mouth, and nose, according to the website Healthline. They’re considered healthy gut bacteria when found inside your intestines, but outside the gut, they can cause serious infections.

According to a report published by the U.S. National Library of Medicine, K. oxytoca can cause life-threatening septic shock as well as severe heart failure.

The tragic situation caught President Claudia Sheinbaum unawares.

The Health Ministry had issued an epidemiological alert on Tuesday, but when Sheinbaum was asked about the outbreak during her daily press conference on Thursday morning, the president said she had heard that there was just one case and the situation was under control.

Lab studies identified the K. oxytoca bacteria later Thursday after which the Health Ministry traced the infections to contaminated IV bags of total parenteral nutrition (TPN).

The U.S. National Institutes defines TPN as “the intravenous administration of nutrition outside of the gastrointestinal tract.” A special formula given through a vein provides most of the nutrients the body needs.

TPN is often prescribed when a baby is unable to get enough nutrition through feeding tubes or by mouth.

On Friday morning, Sheinbaum announced that national health regulator Cofepris had canceled the contract and sanctioned the company that supplied the contaminated TPN.

The Health Ministry said the TPN was provided by SAFE, a specialized facility established by PiSA Pharmaceútica that prepares and composes sterile medications for intravenous administration to patients.

The investigation is ongoing and conflicting reports have started to emerge.

On Friday, the México state Health Ministry (ISEM) reported that additional studies indicate only eight of the victims tested positive for K. oxytoca, according to the news site López-Dóriga Digital. The federal Health Ministry has not confirmed the report.

The ISEM said it has ordered all state hospitals on full alert, and that the outbreak is under control. Authorities will remain vigilant, it said, and monitoring activities have been redoubled. Extra training will also be offered to 3,000 nurses and health care workers in the state.

Sheinbaum said the government would provide support for the families of the victims.

The Health Ministry reported that three of the hospitals where the infections occurred are public hospitals, while the fourth is a private institution.

El País also reported that a pediatric infectious disease specialist at a hospital in the state of Hidalgo said she has seen 30 cases involving K. oxytoca since March, including three fatalities.

With reports from El Universal, López-Dóriga Digital, 24 Horas and El País