Monday, February 23, 2026
HomeEl Bajío
El BajíoNewsNorth-Central Pacific Coast

State, foreign governments issue shelter-in-place warnings as narco-blockades spread after cartel leader’s death

MND Staff
By MND Staff
7
Smoke billows above puerto vallarta
Arsonists set cars and buses alight to block roads in Puerto Vallarta Sunday morning. (Héctor Colin / Cuartoscuro.com)

Governments of various Mexican states as well as the United States, Canada and various other countries have issued shelter-in-place orders and other security alerts in the wake of the death of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes in a federal law enforcement operation in Jalisco.

In Jalisco, Governor Pablo Lemus issued a Code Red, advising state residents to stay inside due to ongoing security incidents. Blockades and acts of arson have reported around the state, with the most significant incidents reported in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

The governor of the neighboring state of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro, issued a similar warning, calling on residents to shelter in their homes.

Governors of Michoacán, Colima and Tamaulipas reported blockades and acts of arson. They did not issue shelter-in-place warnings, but called on residents to check official sources for updates and avoid spreading misinformation. The government of Guanajuato reported in the early afternoon, local time, that blockades in that state had been contained and no longer presented a risk to residents.

Alerts from various foreign embassies remained active as of 3 p.m. Sunday. U.S. Embassy in Mexico said on X that “due to ongoing security operations in multiple states and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens should shelter in place in the named locations until further notice.”

Those locations, the Embassy said, are “Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacán State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo León State.”

The U.S. Embassy also listed various “actions to take,” including “be aware of your surroundings; avoid areas around law enforcement activity; [and] seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements.”

In a message to Canadian citizens, the Canadian government said that “a shelter-in-place order is in effect in Puerto Vallarta.”

“If you’re in Jalisco State, keep a low profile and follow advice of local authorities,” said a post to the Canadian government’s travel advice account on X.

The United Kingdom’s Embassy in Mexico noted on X that the U.K.’s travel advice for Mexico had been updated with “new information on security incidents across the state of Jalisco.”

That advice warns against “all but essential travel to the areas south and south-west of Lake Chapala to the border with the state of Colima.”

It also warns against travel to 11 municipalities in northern Jalisco.

Among the other countries that issued security alerts to their citizens in Mexico were Australia and India.

“Australians in Mexico be aware of security incidents and roadblocks occurring across multiple states including Michoacán, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Tamaulipas,” Australia’s ambassador to Mexico, Rachel Moseley, wrote on X.

“Take precautions, monitor media and follow the advice of local authorities,” she added.

In a post directed to “all Indian nationals in Mexico,” the Indian Embassy in Mexico offered the same advice as the U.S. Embassy.

Mexico News Daily 

7 COMMENTS

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Image of a burning Costco in Puerto Vallarta

Did the Puerto Vallarta Costco burn down?

MND Staff - 0
The video spread around the world, but is the Costco still standing and what Oxxo stores have been affected by attacks?
Speaking at President Claudia Sheinbaum's morning press conference, Security Minister Omar García Harfuch said that federal authorities were targeted in 27 separate attacks on Sunday, of which six led to deaths.

Security Minister: 25 National Guardsmen dead in ‘El Mencho’ operation

MND Staff - 1
In addition to providing an update on casualties and arrests, Mexico's security minister said that today there are zero blockades, after a total of 85 narco-blockades were set up on federal highways in 11 states on Sunday.
Within hours of the operation, CJNG members erected narco-blockades and set vehicles, buses and businesses ablaze across at least seven states

‘El Mencho’ killed in Mexico: What we know so far

MND Staff - 3
Cartel boss El Mencho's death triggered a wave of cartel reprisals across Mexico yesterday, raising urgent security questions just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs are set to begin in Guadalajara. Here is what we know so far.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC