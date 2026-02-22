State, foreign governments issue shelter-in-place warnings as narco-blockades spread after cartel leader’s death

Governments of various Mexican states as well as the United States, Canada and various other countries have issued shelter-in-place orders and other security alerts in the wake of the death of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes in a federal law enforcement operation in Jalisco.

In Jalisco, Governor Pablo Lemus issued a Code Red, advising state residents to stay inside due to ongoing security incidents. Blockades and acts of arson have reported around the state, with the most significant incidents reported in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

#ANUNCIOIMPORTANTE Informa el Gobernador @PabloLemusN que continuamos en Código Rojo, reiterando la recomendación de evitar salir de sus hogares. https://t.co/w8zpi3dxZf — Gobierno de Jalisco (@GobiernoJalisco) February 22, 2026

The governor of the neighboring state of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro, issued a similar warning, calling on residents to shelter in their homes.

Governors of Michoacán, Colima and Tamaulipas reported blockades and acts of arson. They did not issue shelter-in-place warnings, but called on residents to check official sources for updates and avoid spreading misinformation. The government of Guanajuato reported in the early afternoon, local time, that blockades in that state had been contained and no longer presented a risk to residents.

Alerts from various foreign embassies remained active as of 3 p.m. Sunday. U.S. Embassy in Mexico said on X that “due to ongoing security operations in multiple states and related road blockages and criminal activity, U.S. citizens should shelter in place in the named locations until further notice.”

Those locations, the Embassy said, are “Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacán State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo León State.”

Locations: Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State Event: Due to ongoing security operations in multiple states and… pic.twitter.com/71gKVQ9ec1 — Embajada de EE.UU. en México (@USEmbassyMEX) February 22, 2026

The U.S. Embassy also listed various “actions to take,” including “be aware of your surroundings; avoid areas around law enforcement activity; [and] seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements.”

In a message to Canadian citizens, the Canadian government said that “a shelter-in-place order is in effect in Puerto Vallarta.”

“If you’re in Jalisco State, keep a low profile and follow advice of local authorities,” said a post to the Canadian government’s travel advice account on X.

The United Kingdom’s Embassy in Mexico noted on X that the U.K.’s travel advice for Mexico had been updated with “new information on security incidents across the state of Jalisco.”

That advice warns against “all but essential travel to the areas south and south-west of Lake Chapala to the border with the state of Colima.”

It also warns against travel to 11 municipalities in northern Jalisco.

Among the other countries that issued security alerts to their citizens in Mexico were Australia and India.

“Australians in Mexico be aware of security incidents and roadblocks occurring across multiple states including Michoacán, Jalisco, Guanajuato and Tamaulipas,” Australia’s ambassador to Mexico, Rachel Moseley, wrote on X.

“Take precautions, monitor media and follow the advice of local authorities,” she added.

In a post directed to “all Indian nationals in Mexico,” the Indian Embassy in Mexico offered the same advice as the U.S. Embassy.

Mexico News Daily