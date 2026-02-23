Live: Latest updates from Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

The state of Jalisco remains under “Code Red” this morning, with residents being told to stay at home unless absolutely necessary.

Official updates

Some gas stations in Jalisco remain open, but closures are widespread after yesterday’s arson attacks.

The Guadalajara metro system has now mostly reopened. Roadblocks in the state are limited, although authorities report continued unrest in the neighboring state of Michoacán.

The Secretary of Transport for Jalisco has announced that public transport service will resume and will be offered as normal throughout the state from Monday, Feb. 23. The Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta has begun the removal of vehicles from various roadways across the municipality to assist in the normal operation of transport.

Schools in Jalisco and Nayarit will also be closed on Monday as a temporary precaution.

AI images

State authorities have stressed that a number of viral images, including gunfire at Guadalajara airport, passengers on the tarmac at Puerto Vallarta airport and images of downtown Puerto Vallarta in flames, are all AI-generated images.

Both airports are open as normal, although airlines may have diversions in place.

What happened in Jalisco?

Authorities in the state of Jalisco have declared a statewide “Code Red” after a high-profile law enforcement operation in the town of Tapalpa during the early hours of Sunday, in which Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was reported killed.

El Mencho was the head of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most formidable drug cartels.

In a post to social media site X, Jalisco Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro announced: “Federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa a few hours ago, which has led to confrontations in the area. Also as a result of this operation, in various points of that region and in other parts of Jalisco, individuals have burned and blocked vehicles to hinder the action of the authorities.”

“I have given the instruction to immediately set up the security committee with authorities from all three levels of government and to activate the red code in order to prevent acts against the population.”

Roadblocks have been reported across the state capital, Guadalajara. All flights are being diverted from Puerto Vallarta (PVR) and Guadalajara (GDL) until further notice. Buses across the country have been cancelled.

The U.S. Embassy in Mexico City has instructed citizens in Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León to shelter in place until further notice.

In Puerto Vallarta, thick columns of black smoke are rising from the city, where more than 10 vehicles have reportedly been set on fire at various points throughout the area.

Public transportation services in the Pacific resort city have ceased operations as a precaution. Hotels across Puerto Vallarta are reportedly advising guests to remain indoors, while some businesses are temporarily closing.

Residents throughout Jalisco are receiving informal warnings through neighborhood chat groups urging them to stay inside and avoid non-essential travel. Security forces are maintaining a visible presence across the state, although detailed operational information remains limited.

Governor of neighboring state Michoacán, Alfredo Bedolla, also reported that 13 municipalities were experiencing similar unrest throughout the state. The newspaper Milenio reported further unrest in the states of Veracruz, Guanajuato, Colima, Tamaulipas, Aguascalientes and Guerrero.

Mexico’s federal Security Ministry has announced measures to quell the unrest and said its priority is to “ensure the security and protection of citizens.”

Locations: Jalisco State (including Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (including Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State Event: Due to ongoing security operations in multiple states and… pic.twitter.com/71gKVQ9ec1 — Embajada de EE.UU. en México (@USEmbassyMEX) February 22, 2026

The U.S. Embassy has also published the following advice for citizens who find themselves in affected areas:

Actions to take:

Be aware of your surroundings. Avoid areas around law enforcement activity

Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements.

Monitor local media for updates. Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911.

Avoid crowds. Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text and social media.

With reporting from Milenio

This article also includes reporting by Chris Havler-Barrett

Reader: Have you or your travel plans been affected by the unrest in Mexico today? We are monitoring our inbox for on-the-ground updates. Please email us and include any first-hand footage with location information at editorial@mexiconewsdaily.com.