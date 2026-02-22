Monday, February 23, 2026
Airlines suspend some Jalisco flights due to security concerns; Bus service affected across the country

The entrance to the GDL airport
While the Guadalajara airport operator assured the public that the security situation was under control, airlines have suspended some flights in Jalisco, including to Puerto Vallarta. Due to highway blockades across the country, bus service has been suspended in many areas. (Shutterstock)

The operator of the Guadalajara International Airport (GDL) said Sunday that no incidents had occurred inside the facility, despite reports of the presence of armed men.

In a statement posted to X early Sunday afternoon, the Pacific Airport Group (GAP) said that the Guadalajara Airport was operating normally, just hours after the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, was killed in a federal security operation in Jalisco.

Jalisco cartel chief ‘El Mencho’ killed in Mexican Army operation

GAP said there were no cancellations or impacts on flights related to events in Jalisco, where fiery narco-blockades appeared on highways and roads on Sunday morning.

“The situations recorded in various areas of the state are not impacting the internal operation of the airport terminal nor safety within the facilities,” it said.

“The air terminal is under the protection of the National Guard and the Ministry of National Defense,” GAP added.

The airport operator said that no incidents had occurred inside the airport and declared there was no risk to passengers, airport workers or visitors.

Apparently referring to video footage showing people panicking and running inside Guadalajara Airport, GAP said that “information and material” circulating on social media “doesn’t correspond to situations of risk inside the terminals, but rather hysteria among passengers.”

GAP released its statement after some media outlets, including the newspaper La Jornada, reported the presence of armed men in the Guadalajara airport.

An MND source who was at the airport said that everyone suddenly started running, despite there being no apparent threat.

Earlier in the day, the Guadalajara Airport advised passengers to allow extra time to arrive due to “unforeseen situations” on the highway to Chapala that may change traffic conditions.

Meanwhile, Air Canada said on X that “due to an ongoing security situation in Puerto Vallarta impacting the @VallartaAirport, Air Canada has temporarily suspended operations there today.”

“We are monitoring the situation and are in contact with local authorities who are working to resolve the issue,” the airline said.

“Customers are advised not to attempt to go to the airport unless their flight is shown as operating on aircanada.com, and will be directly notified of changes to their itineraries. We will share more information as soon as it becomes available,” Air Canada said. 

In a separate statement, GAP said that some flights from Manzanillo airport had been canceled. That airport is located in the state of Colima, which borders Jalisco.

GAP advised passengers to contact their airlines to obtain up-to-date information about the status of their flight. That advice appears sound for anyone traveling to or from Guadalajara, and airports in neighboring states, on Sunday.

Some bus services have also been canceled or delayed, presumably due to the risk of violence on Mexican highways this Sunday as CJNG members react to the death of Oseguera Cervantes, who was wanted both in Mexico and the United States. One affected service was that between Mexico City’s northern bus terminal and the city of San Miguel de Allende in the state of Guanajuato.

Mexico News Daily

Reader: Have you or your travel plans been affected by the unrest in Mexico today? We are monitoring our inbox for on-the-ground updates. Please email us and include any first-hand footage with location information at editorial@mexiconewsdaily.com.

