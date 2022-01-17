Kiss founder Gene Simmons spotted on garbage truck in Nuevo León

A garbage collector who dressed up as a member of the rock band Kiss a year and a half ago has caught the attention of one of the band’s founders.

Gene Simmons retweeted a video on Friday of the worker fully clad in black and white outfit, black and white face paint and long hair in the style of the band calling for trash from the back of a truck in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

The man, who Simmons called Rodrigo, imitated the Kiss on stage persona by sticking out his tongue and pointing up his index and pinky fingers to make a “Rock On” sign. The band’s 1979 hit I Was Made for Lovin’ You from the album Dynasty was played over the top of the video.

The clip began circulating on social networks in mid-2020 but only recently reached Simmons, the news website Infobae reported.

“This handsome gentleman works at the Sanitation Company in Monterrey, Mexico … a powerful and attractive man, if there ever was one! Thank you, Rodrigo,” the tweet read. It has received almost 42,000 likes and the video has almost 600,000 views.

Kiss came to prominence in the 1970s and is known for its theatrical live performances, which featured fire breathing, blood-spitting, smoking guitars, rockets, levitating drum kits and pyrotechnics. The four founding members took on comic-book style stage personas: The Starchild, Space Ace, The Catman and Simmons’ The Demon.

The band has been on its End of the Road World Tour since January 2019 and has eight concerts scheduled for Latin America later in 2022, none of which is in Mexico.

With reports from Infobae and Sin Embargo