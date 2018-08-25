López Obrador thanks Trump for refraining from ‘offensive comments’

News

Mexico’s incoming president expressed his appreciation yesterday to United States President Donald Trump for refraining from making “offensive comments” about Mexicans.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked that Trump had been “very prudent” for some time in his references to Mexicans, which he felt ought to be acknowledged. “Up until now things are going well. There has been respect.”

He also said that talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) “are on the right track.”

But the winner of the July 1 presidential election, who has had baseball on his mind this week, paraphrased the legendary baseball player Yogi Berra with the caution: “It’s ain’t over till it’s over.”

Trump himself had a comment this week about López Obrador: “I think he’s going to be terrific.”

He also expressed optimism about the NAFTA talks with a tweet this morning that a deal was imminent.

“Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together,” Trump wrote. “A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!”

Source: El Financiero (sp), Reuters (en)