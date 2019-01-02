New mayor’s resignation a strategy to keep former mayor in office: critics

The new mayor of Santiago Tamazola, Oaxaca, and her designated substitute resigned half an hour after taking office yesterday, opening the way for the previous mayor to be sworn in again.

Opposition critics with the Morena party called the move by Anayeli Huerta, sister-in-law of the former mayor, “a farce,” charging it was a strategy to keep Óscar Sánchez Ruiz in office.

They called for an investigation by state authorities and a probe by the state auditor’s office, charging that there might have been a misappropriation of funds by Sánchez.

Another theory in the case is that Huerta resigned over fears for her safety after another Oaxaca mayor was murdered yesterday shortly after being sworn in.

Source: Sin Embargo (sp)