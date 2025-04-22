Navy seizes 4 tonnes of cocaine off Guerrero coast

The Mexican navy seized 4.2 tonnes of cocaine and arrested five suspects in two operations off the coast of the southwestern state of Guerrero.

The latest seizure brings the total amount of cocaine confiscated since President Claudia Sheinbaum took office on Oct. 1, 2024, to 36 tonnes.

Hoy, #21DeAbril, día en que conmemoramos la hazaña de aquellos cadetes navales que dieron hasta su vida por la patria, con orgullo demostramos que los #MarinosMexicanos mantenemos vivo ese legado de valentía, lealtad y amor por México. En dos operaciones marítimas, aseguramos… pic.twitter.com/Q7quIoeonA — SEMAR México (@SEMAR_mx) April 21, 2025

In a press release, the Naval Ministry reported that the first incident occurred after a navy Panther helicopter spotted a “go-fast” boat with five people aboard in the Pacific Ocean.

Navy ships were on the scene quickly, arresting the five men and towing the boat to a navy pier. Marines confiscated 38 packages containing dozens of bricks of a white substance similar to cocaine hydrochloride. The five men and the 1.8 tonnes of contraband were turned over to the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

In the second incident, a helicopter patrol spotted 64 sacks floating in the waters off the coast of Guerrero. Navy personnel collected the packages, which also contained dozens of bricks of a white-powdered substance totaling 2.4 tonnes.

The contraband was turned over to the FGR, which has opened an investigation.

In November, the navy confiscated 3.3 tonnes of suspected cocaine floating in marked tubs in waters off the coast of Guerrero.

The navy said the latest seizures are part of the military’s ongoing maritime, air and land surveillance operations “to constrain the actions of criminals and guarantee and maintain the Rule of Law in Mexican waters.”

Government security officials estimate the seizures since Oct. 1 have cost drug cartels roughly 9 billion pesos (US $459 million).

With reports from El Universal, El Heraldo de México and Excelsior