Friday, May 23, 2025
Mexican Navy seizes more than 1,200 kilograms of cocaine in Michoacán

MND Staff
By MND Staff
Mexican navy ship at dock with seized bricks of cocaine.
The latest Navy operation marks another blow to Pacific drug trafficking networks. (SEMAR)

The Naval Ministry on Friday reported a major drug bust off the coast of the state of Michoacán, resulting in the confiscation of 1285 kilograms of cocaine.

Security Minister Omar García Harfuch shared details of the bust at President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Friday morning press conference.

During a routine patrol in the Pacific Ocean, the Navy and the Coast Guard intercepted a suspicious vessel and boarded it. Navy planes were summoned to safeguard the surrounding area and provide back-up. Army personnel and agents from the Security Ministry (SSPC) also participated in the operation, García Harfuch said.

An examination of the vessel uncovered 64 packages containing 1,291 bricks of a substance presumed to be cocaine. All the contraband was turned over to the Federal Attorney General’s Office. No arrests were reported.

In a social media post, García Harfuch said the drugs seized represent approximately 2.5 million doses, estimating the street value of the cocaine at 310.4 million pesos (US $16 million).

With this latest bust, federal authorities have seized 38.5 metric tons of cocaine at sea since the Sheinbaum administration began on Oct. 1, 2024.

The SSPC estimates drug seizures have deprived criminal organizations of 9 billion pesos (US $467 million).

With reports from El Universal, El Economista, UnoTV and N+

