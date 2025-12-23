Tuesday, December 23, 2025
HomeNews
NewsNorthern Border Zone

At least 5 dead as Mexican Navy plane on medical mission crashes near Galveston

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Galveston patrol car
The Navy Beechcraft King Air 350 was approaching Scholes International Airport in foggy weather when it went down into the bay. (X)

At least five people have died following a crash near Galveston, Texas, on Monday of a Mexican Navy plane carrying a child burn victim and members of a nonprofit medical organization. 

The aircraft was conducting a medical mission on behalf of the Michou y Mau Foundation, an organization that provides care to Mexican children with life-threatening burns. 

plane crash rescuers
Authorities were led to the aircraft partially submerged in Galveston Bay, where two of the passengers were said to be rescued. (@KABBFOX29/X)

Four of the people on board were Navy officers, and four were civilians, including the child, Mexico’s Navy said in a statement to The Associated Press. Two of the passengers were reportedly from the Michou y Mau Foundation. 

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Luke Baker said in an early report that at least five on board had died, but did not identify the deceased.

One person remains missing, and two others were rescued alive, Mexico’s Navy Ministry reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

The plan was last recorded at 15:01 local time over Galveston Bay, around 50 miles from Houston, according to data from the flight tracking website Flight Radar. 

Video footage shared with The Associated Press shows the wreckage of the plane in the water. Air traffic controllers lost communication with the plane for about 10 minutes before it crashed, according to AP. 

Search and rescue operations took place following the crash in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, the Mexican Naval Ministry reported. 

Sky Decker, a professional yacht captain who lives close to the crash site, said he took two police officers to the site of the almost submerged plane before diving in and finding a badly injured woman trapped, who authorities were able to save. 

Video footage taken close to the nearby Scholes International Airport showed rescuers working in dense fog. 

It is not yet certain whether the severe foggy conditions had a role in the crash. The cause is under investigation.

A spokesperson from the National Transportation Safety Board said they are “aware of this accident and are gathering information about it.”

“We express our deepest solidarity with the families in light of these events,” the Michou y Mau Foundation said in a statement on X. “We share their grief with respect and compassion, honoring their memory and reaffirming our commitment to providing humane, sensitive and dignified care to children with burns.” 

With reports from BBC News, NPR and The Associated Press 

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
ship

Mexico sends 80,000 barrels of oil to Cuba as island battles energy crisis

MND Staff - 1
President Sheinbaum emphasized that the support was within the legal framework of a sovereign nation and a continuation of Mexico's historic relationship with the island country.
bottle cap art

Dr. Simi earns Guinness World Record for 1,200-square-meter bottle cap mosaic

MND Staff - 0
The record-breaking image featured a wheelchair accessibility symbol transformed into a giant heart and served as a tribute to people with disabilities and children with cancer.
agricultural worker

The Mexican economy changes direction, growing 1% in October

MND Staff - 0
The 1% monthly growth in October, though modest, was a welcome surprise after a downturn that had lasted several months and was expected to continue for several more.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC