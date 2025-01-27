Monday, January 27, 2025
HomeNews
News

Mexico’s 2024 exports beat expectations with over US $600 billion in revenue

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Shipping containers filled with export and import goods at Lázaro Cárdenas port in Michoacán, Mexico
Export revenue grew over 4% in 2024, surpassing experts' expectations. (Cuartoscuro)

The value of Mexico’s exports hit a record high in 2024, increasing 4.1% annually to more than US $617 billion, the national statistics agency INEGI reported Monday.

Data published by INEGI showed that Mexico’s export revenue was $617.09 billion last year, $24 billion higher than the $593 billion in earnings in 2023.

Volkswagen factory workers in Puebla, Mexico assembling a white car frame on an assembly line
Auto manufacturing grew more slowly than other types of manufacturing, but still brought in nearly US $200 billion in revenue in 2024. (Volkswagen de México)

The 4.1% year-over-year growth in export revenue was well above both the 3% prediction of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology, and the 2.6% annual increase recorded in 2023.

The publication of the 2024 export data comes ahead of the possible implementation of tariffs on Mexican goods sent to the United States, which receives more than 80% of all Mexican exports. United States President Donald Trump said last Monday that his administration could impose a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian goods on Feb. 1.

INEGI also reported that the value of Mexico’s imports increased 4.5% in 2024 to $625.31 billion. Mexico thus recorded a trade deficit of $8.21 billion last year, a 50.1% increase compared to 2023.

Manufactured goods brought in almost 90% of export revenue

INEGI’s data shows that manufactured goods brought in $554.44 billion in export revenue last year, accounting for 89.8% of Mexico’s total export earnings. Export revenue from manufactured goods increased 4.8% compared to 2023.

A huge lot full of cars ready for export in Mexico
Automotive exports accounted for almost a third of all export revenue in 2024. (Shutterstock)

Auto sector exports were worth $193.9 billion, or 31.4% of Mexico’s total export revenue, while manufactured goods made in sectors other than the auto industry brought in $360.53 billion, or 58.4% of the total. The value of the former increased 2.7% compared to 2023, while revenue generated by the latter rose 6.1%.

The other exports that contributed to Mexico’s overall revenue in 2024 were:

  • Oil: $28.42 billion, a 14.4% decrease compared to 2023.
  • Agricultural products: $23.35 billion, a 7.1% annual increase.
  • Mining sector exports: $10.87 billion, an 18.6% year-over-year increase.

The annual increase in the value of Mexico’s exports last year easily outstripped economic growth. Final data for 2024 is not yet in, but indications are that the Mexican economy grew by well under 2% in annual terms last year.

Import data in detail 

The 4.5% increase in the value of Mexico’s imports last year came after a 1% decline in 2023.

Spending on intermediate goods — partly finished goods used as inputs in the manufacture of final goods — accounted for 75.6% of Mexico’s total expenditure on imports. The value of those imported goods increased 4.4% compared to 2023.

Steel rods and tubes for building construction sitting on shelving, on display for sale.
Three quarters of import spending went towards products or materials used in manufacturing, known as intermediate goods. (Shutterstock)

The total outlay on imported consumer goods was $90.9 billion in 2024, up 3.6% from a year earlier, while expenditure on capital goods was $61.57 billion, a 6.4% year-over-year increase.

Non-oil imports (including non-oil consumer goods and non-oil intermediate goods) were worth $586.84 billion, up 7.3% compared to 2023, while oil-imports (including oil-based consumer goods and oil-based intermediate goods) were worth $38.47 billion, down 25.7% compared to a year earlier.

INEGI didn’t provide a breakdown on where Mexico’s imports came from last year. However, the United States and China are, in that order, the top exporters of goods to Mexico.

The federal government is aiming to reduce reliance on imports from China and other Asian countries by increasing production in Mexico.

With reports from El Economista, Expansión and El Financiero

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


Enrique González and Lizette Minjares

Mexican duo’s breakthrough in regenerative medicine earns MIT recognition

MND Staff - 2
The duo invented a treatment for chronic ulcers using agave residues that has proven effective for slow-healing scars in diabetics.
Deportees in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico in January 2025

Sheinbaum: Mexico received over 4,000 deportees last week

MND Staff - 9
Since Donald Trump was sworn in as U.S. president on Jan. 20, there has not been a "substantial" increase in deportees received by Mexico, Sheinbaum said.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs told clients last week that it sees a 20% chance that Trump will impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada this Saturday, though sources close to Trump indicate the administration appears committed to a "tariff before talks" approach.

Will Trump’s tariffs on Mexico take effect this Saturday? Here’s what we know

MND Staff - 14
On his first day in office, U.S. President Trump stated his plan to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico starting Feb. 1. Will he go through with it?

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC