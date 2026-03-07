Mexico after El Mencho: The ‘Confidently Wrong’ podcast shares insider perspectives

We are well into our second season of our “Confidently Wrong” podcast. As most of you know, in this second season we are deep diving into the confidently wrong assumptions about raising and educating kids in Mexico. So far, we have interviewed parents from the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Mexico, as well as the leader of an international school in San Miguel de Allende. In upcoming episodes, we will be interviewing school leaders in other cities, teachers from large and small schools, and of course, kids. Stay tuned for those informative episodes coming soon!

This week, given recent events in Mexico, we are taking a break from Season 2 and instead sharing with you two new episodes related to the theme from Season 1 — “Confidently Wrong about Mexico.” In the first one, I take on the topic of crime and cartels in the country. I recently wrote an article on what to expect in the aftermath of the killing of cartel leader “El Mencho” and I laid out my case as to what might happen next.

Confidently Wrong: Mexico, security and cartels

A review of recent history, as well as most pundits and experts, would lead us to believe that the country will now descend into a downward spiral of violence. But I don’t think that will happen, and I give 10 reasons why I think that this time could be different. The article generated such buzz that we decided to do a follow up podcast in which I talk through and explain in more detail my perspective on this topic. Check it out, as this is likely one you are going to want to share with family and friends that are either questioning your living in Mexico or their own travel plans to vacation in Mexico.

The second episode is a more personal one. George and I thought it was important to share our first hand experience on what the hours, days and week after the El Mencho operation was really like. Leading Mexico News Daily, you can imagine that it was an exceptionally busy time for our team — as well a mix of scary, exciting and exhausting. I wrote about it here.

In addition, George and his family and friends actually live very near to where the events happened, so they have a fascinating perspective to share as well. We end the episode by reflecting on what it has been like since the events, and what many people across the country are feeling right now. I am certain that it will provide you with some important context, detail and perspective on life here in Mexico now.

Confidently Wrong Podcast: What hours, days and week after the El Mencho event was really like

Please take time to listen to both episodes, which are also available on Spotify and our YouTube channel. It’s more important than ever to be educated and informed about the country and to share what you know with others. The country needs empathy and fact-based logic right now, not fear mongering, drama and click-bait headlines.

Travis Bembenek is the CEO of Mexico News Daily and has been living, working or playing in Mexico for nearly 30 years.