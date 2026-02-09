Mexico sends 800 tonnes of aid to Cuba, with more on the way

Two Mexican Navy vessels carrying more than 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid departed Veracruz for Cuba on Sunday, while President Claudia Sheinbaum pledged on Monday that Mexico will provide more support to the embattled Caribbean island nation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) announced in a statement on Sunday that the navy was sending more than 814 tonnes of provisions “for the people of Cuba” on board two logistical support vessels, the Papaloapan and the Isla Holbox.

“The provisions from the Central Naval Region were gathered at the dock of the National Port System Administration (Asipona) in Veracruz, where they were loaded onto the ships,” the SRE said.

“The Papaloapan is transporting 536 tonnes of essential food items, including milk, meat products, crackers, beans, rice, tuna, sardines, and vegetable oil, as well as personal hygiene products. The Isla Holbox has been loaded with just over 277 tonnes of powdered milk.”

The SRE said that the Papaloapan departed Veracruz at 8 a.m. Sunday, while the Isla Holbox left at noon. The ships are expected to arrive in Cuba in four days.

“More than 1,500 tonnes of powdered milk and beans remain to be sent,” the SRE said.

The departure of the two Mexican Navy vessels came 10 days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States would impose additional tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba.

Sheinbaum said that the move — apparently aimed at accelerating regime change in Cuba — “could trigger a humanitarian crisis of great reach, directly affecting hospitals, food supply and other basic services for the Cuban people.”

Mexico — the largest supplier of oil to Cuba in 2025 — is not currently shipping oil to the communist-run island in order to avoid the imposition of additional tariffs on its exports to the United States, which is easily its largest export market.

But, with its shipments of aid, Mexico is seeking to avoid the kind of humanitarian crisis Sheinbaum warned of.

In a social media post on Monday morning, Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged the latest shipment of aid and thanked Mexico for its “solidarity, affection” and “always warm embrace” of Cuba, which currently faces a range of problems including fuel and food shortages, and frequent blackouts.

In its statement, the SRE said that Mexico “has always provided aid to sister nations in need,” noting that “in recent months we have sent assistance to various countries requiring our support,” including Chile and the United States.

Sheinbaum: ‘The people of Mexico always show solidarity’

At her Monday morning press conference, Sheinbaum said “there will be more support” for Cuba from Mexico.

“The people of Mexico always show solidarity,” she said.

“No one can ignore the situation the people of Cuba are currently going through.”

Sheinbaum — an outspoken critic of the longstanding U.S. embargo against Cuba — once again criticized the Trump administration’s tariffs on goods from countries that supply oil to Cuba, describing them as “unjust.”

“So we are going to help the people of Cuba as we have always helped,” she said.

“… Now, mainly food was sent and more will be sent and we’re going to help with whatever’s needed,” Sheinbaum said.

Mexico undertaking ‘all necessary diplomatic actions’ to be able to resume oil shipments to Cuba

“This sanction that [the United States] is imposing on countries that sell oil to Cuba [is] very unjust,” Sheinbaum reiterated.

“… Sanctions that affect the people are not okay. One can agree or not with the regime of the government of Cuba, but the people should never be affected,” she said.

“So we’re going to continue helping and we’re continuing all necessary diplomatic actions in order to be able to resume the shipment of oil because you can’t hang people in this way, it’s very unfair,” Sheinbaum said.

Mexico’s diplomatic actions, she explained, are aimed at avoiding having tariffs imposed on Mexican exports for sending oil to Cuba.

In recent years, Mexico has supplied oil to Cuba both through Pemex contracts and as humanitarian aid.

Citing data from Pemex, Sheinbaum said on Jan. 30 that less than 1% of oil produced in Mexico has been sent to Cuba. However, the exact quantities shipped to the communist-run island in recent times are disputed.