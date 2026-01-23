Why Mexico transferred dozens of ‘criminal operators’ to the U.S.: Thursday’s mañanera recapped

President Claudia Sheinbaum held her Thursday morning press conference in Puebla de Zaragoza, capital of the state of Puebla.

She spoke about the future of the USMCA free trade pact amid increased tension between the United States and Canada (read MND’s story here), while Security Minister Omar García Harfuch announced the arrest of a man in connection with the murder of Bernardo Bravo, who led a lime growers’ association in Michoacán before his death in October. (Read MND’s story here.)

García Harfuch also spoke about the Mexican government’s transfer on Tuesday of 37 cartel figures to the United States, while Sheinbaum briefly commented on the deployment of Mexican firefighters to Chile.

Security minister: Transfer of prisoners to US benefits Mexico

On Tuesday, García Harfuch announced that “37 operators of criminal organizations who represented a real threat to the security of the country” were flown to various cities in the United States on seven Mexican military planes.

On Thursday morning, he was asked to provide details on the threats the cartel figures posed.

García Harfuch told reporters that in “various” prisons in Mexico, inmates “have the opportunity to continue committing crimes.”

In November, he noted that extortion attempts over the telephone commonly originate in Mexican prisons.

On Thursday, García Harfuch stressed that the transfer of the prisoners to the United States is “for the benefit of our country.”

The handover of 37 people on Tuesday was the third large transfer of prisoners to the U.S. since Sheinbaum took office after transfers last February (29 people) and August (26 people).

With the removal of more than 90 criminals from the country, “what we’re avoiding,” García Harfuch said, “is extortion of Mexican citizens [and] homicides of Mexican citizens.”

He also said that authorities are working to strengthen security in prisons in order to stop crimes being committed from within them.

FGR report on Interoceanic Train accident to be ready next week

Sheinbaum told reporters that she spoke to Attorney General Ernestina Godoy on Wednesday and was informed that the report the Federal Attorney General’s Office is preparing about the cause (or causes) of the Dec. 28 accident involving the Interoceanic Train will be ready next week.

The derailment of the train in the state of Oaxaca claimed 14 lives, and around 100 other people were injured.

The accident occurred nearly 90 minutes after the six-car Z-line train departed from Salina Cruz, Oaxaca, en route to Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz.

Mexican firefighters battle blazes in Chile

A reporter noted that a lot of Chileans have been thanking Mexico for sending firefighters to Chile to help battle wildfires that have claimed more than 20 lives.

On Thursday morning, the government of Chile posted a video to social media showing a brigade of 145 Mexican firefighters arriving on an Air Force plane in the southern city of Concepción.

¡Gracias, México! 🇨🇱 🇲🇽 Ya aterrizaron en Concepción 145 brigadistas y más de 360 kilos de carga para el combate de incendios en la zona centro-sur del país. El contingente se desplegará en los múltiples focos de incendio activos desarrollando diversas tareas. pic.twitter.com/TPNl3dDRZp — Gobierno de Chile (@GobiernodeChile) January 22, 2026

“Thank you, Mexico,” the Chilean government wrote above the video.

Sheinbaum said that Mexico’s National Forestry Commission is coordinating the deployment of Mexican firefighters in Chile.

“Mexico will always show solidarity, always. It is in our essence. Those values come from México profundo [deep Mexico], from the Indigenous peoples,” she said.

“Mexicans have great values that come from those civilizations, values that have to do with brotherhood, solidarity, family support, and love for one’s neighbor,” Sheinbaum said.

By Mexico News Daily chief staff writer Peter Davies (peter.davies@mexiconewsdaily.com)