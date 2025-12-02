Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Mexico’s oldest Christmas fair could be canceled over gang violence in Guerrero

The banners’ messages were addressed to Chilpancingo residents, stating: “We regret to inform you that there will be no Christmas fair, because it is only used to raise money for Los Ardillos," a criminal group. (@solociudadanos/X)

Threats of attacks by a crime gang have prompted the Chilpancingo, Guerrero, government to consider canceling its traditional Christmas and New Year’s festivities.

Large banners placed in at least three locations of the state capital over the past two weeks warned that there would be consequences if the events went on as planned and explained why such reprisals would be taken.

Mayor Gustavo Alarcón called on the federal government to reinforce security in the capital.

The San Mateo Christmas and New Year’s Fair — considered the oldest in the country — was preparing to celebrate its 200th anniversary this year, but its celebration is now in doubt. 

The fair is scheduled to begin on Dec. 21 with the Paseo del Pendón, a procession that includes dances from all regions of Guerrero.

The festivities are derived from the ancient patron saint festivities dedicated to St. Matthew the Apostle in the formerly Indigenous neighborhood of San Mateo. Over time, these festivities expanded to include Christmas, New Year’s and Three Kings’ Day celebrations.

Los Ardillos is a crime gang in Guerrero that allegedly had ties with Norma Otilia Hernández, the mayor of Chilpancingo from 2021-2024. The gang is reportedly led by Celso Ortega Jiménez, the brother of a state congressman.

Hernández’s successor, Alejandro Arcos, was murdered last year just six days after being sworn in. The city’s top security official, Germán Reyes, was arrested in connection with the murder, but federal officials indicated that Los Ardillos had likely ordered the hit because Arcos intended to end the agreement the crime gang allegedly had with Mayor Hernández.  

The new threat is thought to have come from the Los Tlacos crime gang, which has long been engaged in a dispute with Los Ardillos for political, criminal and economic control of Chilpancingo.

In addition to warning that any attempt to set up the holiday fairs “will be burned down,” the messages accused the mayor’s son, Saúl, of being involved in transferring funds to Los Ardillos.

This would not be the first time that violence impacted the fair. Martín Ramírez Ruiz, the board president of the San Mateo fair, was shot to death outside a church during the Christmas Eve festivities last year.

Just three weeks away from the inauguration, this year’s fair was already facing problems. Plans to celebrate its bicentennial began in April 2022 when the state government laid the first stone for the remodeling of the fairgrounds.

The project was originally budgeted at 269 million pesos (US $14.7 million) before an increase of 98 million pesos ($5 million) was announced with the promise that it would be completed by Dec. 6. As of Monday, the project was only 80% complete.

With reports from Reforma, La Jornada, El Sur de Acapulco and El Universal

