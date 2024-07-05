Last month was Mexico’s rainiest June since 1941

Mexico had its rainiest June in more than 80 years after seeing six months of below-average rainfall, and the second-driest May ever recorded.

This week, the National Water Commission (Conagua) reported that rainfall in June had replenished many of the country’s major reservoirs, mitigating the worst of the drought conditions in northern Mexico.

The 148.7 mm of rain registered across the country last month is 49% more than the average for June. Conagua said it was the most rainfall recorded in June since 1941.

Conagua also reported that the 664 cubic millimeters of rain dumped on northern Mexico by Tropical Storm Alberto from June 19-23 helped reduce the rain deficit for the year to 3.3%, with regard to the historical yearly average.

The reservoirs in Nuevo León swelled with water such that the floodgates were opened at the La Boca dam allowing the water to flow into the El Cuchillo dam.

The heavy precipitation from Alberto caused severe flooding in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, as well as in Yucatán and Quintana Roo when it crossed over the peninsula. Tropical Storm Chris brought heavy rains to Veracruz, Puebla and Hidalgo after coming ashore on June 30.

June was particularly gloomy in Mexico City, however, the city did not benefit from the record rainfall. The three main reservoirs that supply drinking water to the capital were still below 30% capacity heading into the final week of June, according to Conagua.

The arrival of Hurricane Beryl in the Yucatán Peninsula and its expected course toward Tamaulipas will ensure that July continues the rainy trend set in June.

Beryl made landfall just south of the resort city of Tulum as a Category 2 hurricane on Friday morning, but quickly weakened to a Category 1 storm. Forecasters expect Beryl to reenter the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Friday night and then move northwestward toward Tamaulipas and southern Texas by the end of the weekend.

Conagua projects that Tamaulipas will receive 300 to 250 mm of rain from the hurricane. The passage of Beryl will also dump 200-250 mm of rain on the states of Chiapas, Yucatán and Quintana Roo; the Gulf coast states of Campeche, Veracruz, Nuevo León will receive 100-150 mm of rain; and San Luis Potosí and Oaxaca should anticipate 100-150 mm as well.

With reports from El Financiero