Michoacán’s head of public security was killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday morning in mountainous terrain in Villa Madero.

Martín Godoy Castro was traveling from Morelia to Huetamo with the regional head of the Seguro Popular health service, Germán Ortega. He and two pilots also perished in the accident.

The helicopter left Morelia at 8:00am but lost contact with air traffic controllers at 10:00am as it flew over San Diego Curucupatzeo. After locating the aircraft later near Villa Madero, officials said recovery efforts may be complicated by the crash site’s location high in the mountains.

Milenio Televisión reported that one of the pilots had extensive experience and had worked for the Secretariat of Public Security for at least three years, leading authorities to believe that the accident was likely caused by a mechanical failure.

Alhough officials did not mention the possibility of sabotage and Godoy Castro had not received any recent threats against him, Governor Silvano Aureoles said a full investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the crash.

Godoy’s death comes as Michoacán is experiencing a surge in homicides and other violent crime.

He is the third politician to die in a helicopter crash in the last seven months. The newly-elected governor of Puebla, Martha Érika Alonso, and her husband Rafael Moreno Valle were killed in a crash in Puebla on December 24.

The cause of that crash has not been determined.

Source: La Voz de Michoacán (sp)