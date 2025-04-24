Wednesday, April 23, 2025
HomeNews
NewsYucatan Peninsula

Son held in custody after missing US woman’s body found in Yucatán

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
police vehicle and personnel.
Law enforcement personnel found the body in a vacant lot near the victim's home and have cordoned off the area for investigation. (Yucatán Public Security Ministry/ssp.yucatan.gob.mx)

The body of 71-year-old Linda Louise Johnston was found in a vacant lot in Chicxulub Puerto, Yucatán, on Tuesday after she was reported missing on April 17.

According to the state Attorney General’s Office (FGE), Johnston’s son, Damon Anthony Martínez, has been arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Johnston, a United States citizen and former Air Force member who lived in the Mexican coastal town of Progreso, was reported missing by a neighbor and friend who called 911 on Thursday.

The caller reportedly told police that a few days earlier, Johnston had been beaten by her son, Damon Anthony Martínez, who had previously been imprisoned in the U.S. 

Responding to the call, the Yucatán Attorney General’s Office (FGE) published an Alba alert, similar to an Amber alert, but used exclusively in cases of missing women, girls and other vulnerable members of the population. The FGE also launched a search operation using drones, helicopters and canine teams to locate the missing woman.

The FGE confirmed the discovery of Johnston’s remains on Tuesday. The body was found dismembered in three black sacks in a lot three blocks from her home. 

Members of the state’s investigative police force and forensic medical service cordoned off the area to conduct a full investigation and transport the remains to the morgue.  

After Johnston’s son Damon was arrested by members of the FGE on suspicion of homicide, the suspect reportedly confessed to the crime during the police interrogation, according to an unconfirmed report published by the newspaper El Financiero. 

On the night of the crime (April 16), Martínez reportedly requested a taxi using a ride-hailing app but the driver refused to accept him with large garbage bags.

Another news report, however, maintains that a taxi driver, named Ana “N,” had transported Martínez on April 16 at around 11 p.m. with three black bags and a backpack. 

Local authorities did not provide any further information on the case as the investigation is ongoing. 

With reports from El Financiero, El Universal and Proceso

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
President Sheinbaum

Sheinbaum inaugurates the 2025 Mexican Aerospace Fair showcasing industry’s ascent

MND Staff - 0
The annual event, taking place on a military base in México state, has attracted officials from dozens of countries as Mexico seeks to promote its US $11.2 billion aerospace industry.
sewage has been flowing into the Tijuana River from Mexico for years, contaminating beaches in Southern California

EPA demands Mexico act to end long-standing Tijuana River sewage crisis

MND Staff - 6
"We don't want the 70% solution or the 90% solution. ... We all need to be on the same page on the 100% solution," the EPA administrator said.
hurricane season in Campeche, Mexico

How many hurricanes are forecast for Mexico in 2025?

MND Staff - 0
The tropical cyclone season in Mexico is quickly approaching, and some coastal cities can expect storms as early as May 15.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC