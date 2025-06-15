MND Deep Dive Podcast: The future of Mexico’s auto industry

Mexico, a leading global vehicle producer, faces a complex automotive landscape where cars remain notably expensive for domestic consumers despite high export volumes. Factors contributing to high costs include supply chain issues, advanced vehicle technology, and significant taxes . Gasoline prices are also high, even though Mexico is a major oil producer .

Paradoxically, while Mexico exports nearly 88% of the vehicles it produces, imports account for 66% of domestic car sales. About one-third of these imports come from China, making Mexico the top importer of Chinese-made cars globally. This includes a significant percentage of General Motors cars manufactured in China.

MND Deep Dive Podcast | Mexico's Automobile Conundrum

This situation presents a “conundrum” for President Claudia Sheinbaum, particularly ahead of the USMCA trade agreement renewal in 2026 and potential U.S. tariffs on Mexican-made vehicles threatened by former President Trump . Balancing relations with China and the U.S. may require difficult decisions regarding Chinese investment or import quotas .

Amidst these challenges, Mexico is exploring electric vehicles and improved public transportation. A significant project is the domestically designed Olinia EV, intended to be accessible and affordable for Mexican families , with an expected price under 500,000 pesos (around US $25,000) . The Olinia project aims to support Mexico’s clean energy transition and build domestic EV manufacturing capability, potentially being produced in states like Sonora.

This podcast was produced using AI tools. All information collected and discussed in this episode was investigated, written, and edited by human journalists. Compiled from a Mexico News Daily article by Travis Bembenek. Edited by Rose Eglhoff and Caitlin Cooper. Podcast produced by Chris Havler-Barrett.