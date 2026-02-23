MND Local: Business mostly as usual in San Miguel despite curfew

Some San Miguel businesses closed and traffic was noticeably thinner Sunday afternoon, but otherwise, it was hard to tell that Mayor Mauricio Trejo had ordered residents to shelter in place and observe a curfew beginning at 3 p.m in the wake of nationwide unrest following the death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes (“El Mencho”), leader of Mexico’s feared Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Plenty of people were driving and walking around the southern edge of town, although there were somewhat fewer than normal for a sunny and breezy weekend day.

Larger venues closing their doors on Sunday were the Plaza La Lucerniaga mall and the Bodega Aurrera shopping center, plus the Guadalajara pharmacy, the Hotel Real de Minas, the Mercado Sano and the nearby Oxxo store on the Ancha de San Antonio.

However, the City Market and La Comer grocery stores were open during the afternoon, and cars were coming and going from their respective parking lots.

Traffic was observed on the highway exit to Celaya, but much more was coming into town than going out. No police cars or roadblocks were visible. A busy attendant at a nearby gas station confirmed the highway to Celaya was closed.

Eateries on the Ancha’s restaurant row appeared to be open and doing business as usual, although patrons may have been checking their phones or with friends more often for the latest developments in Jalisco, Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta or other areas of Mexico.

An elementary school teacher waiting at a bus stop on the Ancha (and who chose not to give her name) said the Extension UNAM San Miguel de Allende was not holding classes on Monday. She added that the principal of her school was deciding whether it would also be closed that day.

Two officials at the closed Hotel Real de Minas didn’t want to comment on what they were telling their guests. However, a long-time San Miguel resident who had stopped in the hotel earlier to use the ATM remarked on the spreading violence following the death of El Mencho.

“When the big dog dies, everyone vies for his place,” Kat Sparks said.

Cathy Siegner is an independent journalist based in San Miguel and Montana. She has journalism degrees from the University of Oregon and Northwestern University.