MND Local: How is Puerto Vallarta today?

Puerto Vallarta is steadily moving toward normality following Sunday’s chaotic scenes that temporarily disrupted daily life in this popular Pacific Coast destination. While visitors may still notice the visible presence of police and military personnel throughout the city, officials emphasize that the situation is stabilizing and that precautions remain in place purely as a preventative measure.

Although the previously declared Code Red has technically been lifted, the official transition back to normal status will not begin until Wednesday. Authorities have allowed a short buffer period so residents, businesses, schools and tourism operators can complete preparations and ensure a smooth, organized reopening.

Cleanup operations and military presence

Visitors and residents should not be alarmed by the continued presence of police and military forces. Their deployment is precautionary and intended to maintain order and confidence as the city resumes operations. This visible security presence is common in Mexico following heightened alerts and is part of a coordinated federal and state response.

Cleanup operations are still actively underway in certain areas. Municipal teams are working efficiently to remove debris, restore affected streets and ensure public spaces are safe. Visitors are advised to avoid areas where cleanup crews are working or where debris remains.

Residents may continue to hear occasional explosions through Friday. Authorities have clarified that these are controlled, safe detonations being conducted as part of standard security procedures. These measures are purely precautionary.

The latest on transportation services and flights

Transportation infrastructure is gradually returning to full operation. Federal and state highways are now fully open. Travelers will notice a strong police and military presence along these routes, ensuring security and smooth traffic flow.

Local transportation services and ride-hailing vehicles are operating at approximately 50% capacity. Public transportation is currently functioning at about 20% capacity, with plans to progressively expand service as roads fully reopen and operational confidence increases.

Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport is operating at roughly 42% of its normal flight schedule. Some flights continue to depart as planned, proof that connectivity is steadily being restored. Airlines are expected to gradually increase operations as the situation stabilizes further.

For travelers with upcoming itineraries, it is advisable to check directly with airlines and tour providers for the most current status.

Tourism and what’s open

Tourism, the lifeblood of Puerto Vallarta’s economy, is showing encouraging signs of recovery. Some tour operators, both water-based and land-based, have already resumed activities today. Visitors interested in excursions such as boat tours, snorkeling trips, ATV adventures or cultural city tours should confirm availability directly with providers.

Restaurants in the main tourist zones are working toward a coordinated reopening. The stated goal is to have 100% of tourist-area restaurants open by Wednesday. Many establishments are already preparing kitchens, restocking supplies and recalling staff in anticipation of full operations.

Hotels in the hotel zone, Marina and downtown remain functional, with most reporting minimal physical impact from the recent alert. Staff are actively assisting guests and maintaining high service standards to reassure arriving travelers.

What tourists should know

While the atmosphere remains cautious, it is notably calmer than during the height of the alert. Residents have largely resumed normal routines, shopping, dining and commuting, albeit with some understandable vigilance.

The presence of uniformed personnel may feel unusual to visitors unfamiliar with Mexico’s security protocols, but local authorities stress that this visibility is part of ensuring stability and preventing further incidents.

Tourists currently in Puerto Vallarta report that beaches, boardwalk areas and marina districts are gradually seeing activity return. Businesses are motivated to reestablish the vibrant energy that typically defines this coastal destination.

If you are currently in Puerto Vallarta or planning to arrive soon:

Remain aware of official announcements from local authorities.

Avoid areas marked for cleanup.

Confirm tours and transportation arrangements directly with providers.

Allow extra travel time, as services are not yet at full capacity.

Do not be alarmed by security presence or controlled detonations.

A return to normality

The overall trajectory is positive. With highways fully open, airport operations increasing, tours resuming and restaurants targeting full reopening by midweek, Puerto Vallarta appears firmly on the path to normalization.

The phased approach taken by authorities reflects an emphasis on safety, organization and maintaining public confidence.

By Wednesday, with the formal lifting procedures complete and tourist services largely restored, the city is expected to operate at near-normal levels in key visitor areas. While recovery is still in progress, the coordinated efforts of federal, state and local agencies, as well as the resilience of residents and business owners, are clearly visible.

Puerto Vallarta’s strong tourism infrastructure, experienced hospitality sector and proactive security measures suggest that this disruption will likely be temporary. For now, patience, awareness and cooperation remain key as the city completes this transition back to full operation.

