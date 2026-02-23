Hundreds of flights to and from Mexico canceled following death of cartel leader ‘El Mencho’

Many airlines halted operations and issued travel waivers after Sunday’s violent events following a military operation that led to the death of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, Mexico’s most wanted cartel leader.

At least 237 flights have reportedly been canceled to and from the airports of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco; Manzanillo, Colima; and Tepic, Nayarit. These cities saw security operations, road blockades and violent clashes following the death of El Mencho, leading airlines to prioritize the safety of passengers and crew.

(1/2) The security situation in Puerto Vallarta is ongoing, and local authorities have issued a shelter-in-place order. Air Canada flights to and from PVR will be cancelled tomorrow. — Air Canada (@AirCanada) February 23, 2026

Although the Federal Civil Aviation Agency (AFAC) stated that “airports continue to operate normally,” several airlines have chosen to cancel flights.

With a heavy military presence at the terminal, the Puerto Vallarta airport has suspended all international operations and most domestic ones at the airlines’ discretion.

Aeroméxico announced the suspension of scheduled flights to Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo and Tepic, and the activation of its protection policy for affected passengers.

Meanwhile, Viva offered its passengers the option to change their travel dates free of charge or request a full refund.

Air Canada and United Airlines had previously announced the temporary suspension of their flights to and from Puerto Vallarta.

Southwest and Alaska Airlines canceled flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, while Delta Air Lines offered waivers for passengers traveling to Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

Several U.S. and Canadian carriers later confirmed broader cancellations affecting routes to Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo, with some aircraft forced to turn back mid-flight due to safety concerns.

WestJet stated that it diverted seven flights that were initially scheduled to go to Puerto Vallarta and that it canceled an additional 37 flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Manzanillo.

Airlines have implemented flight cancellation and modification policies for passengers with scheduled departures and for travelers currently stranded. Southwest also plans to send more aircraft to Mexico to repatriate its passengers and crews once the situation returns to normal.

On Sunday night, real-time flight tracking platforms such as Flightradar and FlightAware showed empty or sparsely populated skies over the Mexican Pacific coast.

By 9 p.m., 90 flights had been canceled to Guadalajara in the last 24 hours; four to Tepic; 137 to Puerto Vallarta; and six to Manzanillo, according to FlightAware.

If you have a scheduled flight for today, Monday, check the status on your airline’s website or app before heading to the airport.

If your flight has a layover in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Tepic or Mazatlán, keep in mind that this is a developing story and changes can happen on short notice.

With reports from Excelsior, La Jornada and CR Hoy