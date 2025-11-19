MND Local: November news in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta continues to strengthen its position as one of Mexico’s leading destinations, with new developments and community initiatives shaping the city’s growth ahead of the 2026 tourism season.

Federal court ruling may clear the way for Uber pickups at Puerto Vallarta Airport

A federal court has granted Uber a definitive injunction that allows its drivers to operate inside federally regulated airport zones across Mexico while a broader constitutional case proceeds.

The decision, issued October 27 by District Judge Adriana Judith Uribe Vidal, prevents authorities from detaining or fining drivers who are completing app-based trips at more than 70 terminals nationwide.

In Jalisco, Governor Pablo Lemus Navarro confirmed that the state will honor the ruling, authorizing pickups and drop-offs at Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airports. However, local reports indicate that the National Guard has yet to receive formal notification of the injunction, leading Uber drivers in Puerto Vallarta to delay their operations inside the airport zone to avoid possible detentions.

The governor has called for a “piso parejo,” or a level playing field, between ride-hailing platforms and airport taxi concessions.

At Puerto Vallarta’s Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport, the ruling could soon end years of restrictions that forced travelers to meet Uber drivers outside terminal grounds. However, the federal government is currently claiming that the judge’s decision does not address Uber’s right to operate in Mexico’s airports.

In an October 29 press release, Mexico’s federal transport authority (SICT) clarified that the measure requires the National Guard to “follow the Federal Roads, Bridges, and Motor Transport Law, and the corresponding applicable regulations, preventing them from being arbitrary and discriminatory” but does not replace the existing permitting system and thus does not allow Uber to operate in airports, since the company does not have a federal permit to do so.

No Supreme Court ruling issued

Despite what some Mexican social media channels and local media reports have reported since the federal judge’s ruling, the Mexican Supreme Court has not recently weighed in on the debate.

As the holiday season approaches, authorities are working to coordinate curbside access and signage to ensure smooth service for passengers.

City advances on Agua Azul ecological park plans

Puerto Vallarta is moving forward with plans to develop Agua Azul Park, a new ecological and recreational area designed to promote environmental conservation and community use. The project aims to transform an abandoned natural space into a sustainable park featuring hiking trails and outdoor gathering areas, while maintaining the site’s ecological balance.

The initiative is part of Mayor Luis Munguía González’s broader strategy to expand green spaces throughout the city. PV’s Manager of Territory and Sustainable City, Vincent O’Halloran Lepe, recently led a coordination meeting with representatives from academic, cultural and private sectors to refine the park’s design and purpose.

Attendees included Dr. Alberto Reyes from the Jalisco Higher Technological Institute, Óscar Morán from the Office of Cultural Projects (OPC) and Luis Salazar and Eduardo Tapia from the Banderas Bay Project.

Officials say that collaboration among the government, civil society and private sector is a key to ensuring the park reflects community needs and environmental goals. The proposed design emphasizes eco-friendly recreation, such as hiking and nature observation, as tools for education and preservation.

Once complete, Agua Azul Park is expected to become a model for sustainable urban development and a new gathering place for residents and visitors.

TAFER Hotels expands its PV portfolio in 2026

TAFER Hotels & Resorts has announced the upcoming opening of Garza Blanca Sanctuary Tower, a new addition to its Garza Blanca Preserve Resort & Spa complex in Puerto Vallarta.

The first tower is scheduled to open in early 2026, with a second Sanctuary tower set to debut later next year.

The 20-story development will feature 118 oceanfront suites overlooking Banderas Bay, featuring private balconies and Jacuzzis. Accommodations will include family-friendly and adults-only options, with designs ranging from themed suites to luxury penthouses.

Guests will have access to the neighboring Garza Blanca Preserve’s amenities, including multiple pools, Jacuzzis, a white-sand beach, TierraLuna Gardens, a fitness center and a Kids’ Club. The culinary offerings will feature eight restaurants and two bars, including new Mediterranean and Japanese concepts, plus an adults-only rooftop lounge.

The project expands TAFER’s presence in Puerto Vallarta, where it already operates several properties under brands such as Garza Blanca Resort & Spa, Hotel Mousai and Villa del Palmar. Reservations for Garza Blanca Sanctuary are expected to open this month.