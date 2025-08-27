MND Local: Puerto Vallarta August news roundup

Puerto Vallarta is entering a period of visible change, with new projects and policies aimed at reshaping how residents and visitors experience the city. From mobility initiatives like a free public bicycle system and proposed smart parking meters, to infrastructure upgrades along the Malecón, and even a new tax on lodging platforms to fund environmental services, the municipal government under Mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González is advancing a mix of urban improvements and regulatory reforms.

Puerto Vallarta weighs virtual parking meter system amid ongoing debate

Parking shortages in Puerto Vallarta’s Historic Center and Romantic Zone have become a daily frustration for residents, business owners, and visitors. Overcrowded streets, abandoned vehicles, and limited open space have left few options, while cars left parked all day by workers and residents further strain availability.

To address these challenges, city officials are considering a new digital parking system that would use QR codes instead of physical meters. Drivers would scan signage with a mobile app, register their license plate, and pay electronically. Vallarta En Linea reports that the proposed cost is 3 pesos per 10 minutes or 18 pesos per hour. The initiative would cover five neighborhoods: Emiliano Zapata, Centro, 5 de Diciembre, Versalles, and Marina Vallarta.

Munguía’s administration has held community meetings in the Historic Center and Romantic Zone to gather feedback, with similar forums planned elsewhere. Councilman Arnulfo Ortega Contreras has emphasized that residents would not be charged to park in their own neighborhoods, and that the system would be operated by a private company, with revenue shared with the city for neighborhood improvements.

The proposal, still under technical review, must be approved by a qualified majority in City Council. Officials stress that community consultation will continue before any final decision is made.

Puerto Vallarta approves northern expansion of Malecón boardwalk

The Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta has approved the expansion of the Malecón boardwalk, extending from 31 de Octubre Street to Argentina Street along Avenida Mexico. The decision was confirmed during a meeting of the Public Works Awarding Commission on August 18, 2025.

Munguía emphasized the need for detailed planning and swift execution to connect the new section with Hidalgo Park, creating a northern gateway to the promenade, according to outlet Noticias PV. He also highlighted collaboration with the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust to introduce additional improvements aimed at boosting the city’s historic center.

The expansion follows several recent initiatives to preserve and improve the Malecón. In mid-2024, restoration efforts began on lighting, planters, and surface repairs, though the work was not completed. Federal funds will support the northern expansion, set to include new lighting, planters, and automated irrigation. Originally built in 1936, the Malecón last underwent a major renovation in 2011.

Puerto Vallarta plans free public bicycle system

Puerto Vallarta is preparing to launch a free public bicycle system as part of a broader push toward sustainable mobility and urban connectivity, Munguía announced on August 18, 2025. The initiative will be financed through lodging-tax revenues managed by the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust.

The project is planned in two stages. The first phase will focus on rehabilitating and extending the city’s bike-lane network to ensure continuous, safe routes. Once that groundwork is in place, the second phase will introduce bike racks and acquire the bicycles. While no fleet size or launch timeline has been set, officials say the goal is to encourage short urban trips that reduce emissions, ease congestion, and promote health.

Proposed pilot hubs include the busy junction of Avenida Los Tules, Boulevard Francisco Medina Ascencio, and Calle Viena — linking the northern hotel zone with Versalles — as well as Plaza Caracol, Plaza Lázaro Cárdenas, the UMA park area, and the southern Malecón.

City leaders frame the project as a way to balance the needs of residents and visitors by using tourism-generated funds for local infrastructure. Specific details on operations, security, and maintenance will be defined in the coming months as planning advances.

Puerto Vallarta proposes new lodging-platform tax to fund environmental projects

The mayor has also announced plans for a new 1-3% tax on short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com. The proposal will be presented to the City Council on August 27, 2025, and, if approved, incorporated into the city’s 2026 Revenue Law, reports Noticias PV.

The money would be earmarked for projects such as clean-water infrastructure, wastewater management, and the preservation of green areas and protected zones. The initiative follows growing pressure on the city’s utility, Seapal Vallarta, to improve potable water service and beach sanitation.

Municipal treasurer Raúl Rodrigo Pérez Hernández said the goal is to ensure visitors “contribute to the municipality,” while creating fairer competition with hotels, which already pay local licensing fees. The city intends to coordinate with platforms and hosts to register rentals and standardize collections.

Currently, guests booking through platforms already pay Jalisco’s 4% state lodging tax, which Airbnb has collected since 2022 under an agreement with state authorities. The proposed city fee would be separate, appearing as an additional line item on platform reservations beginning in 2026.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.