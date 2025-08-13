MND Local: Puerto Vallarta August news roundup

Puerto Vallarta is in the midst of a major infrastructure push. New projects are aimed at boosting connectivity, accessibility and quality of life across the region. From the new Amado Nervo Bridge linking Jalisco and Nayarit, to the free shuttle bus system in Marina Vallarta, to the long-awaited El Jorullo access road, these initiatives are transforming how residents and visitors move through the city and surrounding areas.

Puerto Vallarta approves its first municipal plan with actions for sexual and gender diversity

The Puerto Vallarta City Council has officially approved the Municipal Development and Governance Plan 2024-2027. This comprehensive roadmap is being hailed as a historic step toward a more inclusive, transparent and participatory government. For the first time in the city’s history, the plan includes explicit actions in favor of the LGBTQ+ community, aimed at guaranteeing rights and preventing discrimination based on sexual orientation, identity and gender expression.

Presented by Municipal President Luis Ernesto Munguía González and approved with 15 votes in favor, the plan will guide all public policy and resource allocation for the next three years, according to Vallarta Opina Oficial. It was shaped by thousands of voices across the municipality, from Tebelchia to Boca de Tomatlán, through assessments, surveys, neighborhood meetings, specialized forums and input from citizens, businesses and academic leaders.

Built on six strategic pillars, the plan addresses smart governance, community participation, sustainability, economic development, equality and public safety, reports Banderas News. Contributions from the Vallarta Diversity Network were incorporated into Axis 1 (Intelligent Port) and Axis 3 (Equality Port), including the creation of a Municipal Human Rights Program (Action 1.6.1) and measures to foster inclusion and prevent discrimination (Action 3.1.7).

Once published in the Municipal Gazette, the plan will be available online for public review.

New El Jorullo Road connects the mountain community to Puerto Vallarta

After decades of isolation, the mountain ejido of El Jorullo now has a reliable connection to Puerto Vallarta’s municipal road network with the inauguration of a new 4-kilometer access road.

According to Puerto Vallarta Daily News, the project, completed in just six months, replaces a rough and often impassable path with a mix of traditional cobblestone paving with cement treads and grooved concrete, designed to withstand the region’s intense rainy seasons. The improved route will ensure year-round access for residents, agricultural products and emergency services.

Founded in 1940, El Jorullo has long been a small agricultural settlement in the Sierra Madre foothills, known for its surrounding canyons, waterfalls and adventure attractions like its canopy and suspension bridge. The new road is expected to open the door for sustainable, low-impact tourism while improving safety, health care access and educational opportunities for residents.

Mayor Luis Munguía led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by neighbors, local authorities and ejidatarios. Community leader Miguel Pulido praised the government for delivering on its promise to serve not just the city center but also rural areas.

Officials say the road is a model for future infrastructure projects — one that unites communities, strengthens the local economy and preserves the region’s natural beauty.

Free shuttle bus service returns to Marina Vallarta

Marina Vallarta has reinstated its free urban bus service, becoming the only neighborhood in Puerto Vallarta to offer residents, workers and visitors a no-cost transportation option. The initiative aims to improve mobility, reduce traffic congestion and provide a practical, eco-friendly alternative to private vehicles.

The service is the result of a collaboration between the Marina Vallarta Residents Association and UNIBUS PV, according to Contralinea, following months of planning to reestablish internal transit along the neighborhood’s main thoroughfares. The route begins at 6:30 a.m. on Paseo de la Marina Avenue in front of Plaza Neptuno, looping along Paseo de la Marina Norte and Paseo de la Marina Sur in an 18-minute circuit. After a brief seven-minute wait, the bus departs again, offering 34 runs daily until shortly after 9 p.m.

The system eases commutes for local employees, and also benefits tourists visiting Marina Vallarta’s hotels, restaurants, shops and marina facilities.

Amado Nervo Bridge to link Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas by 2026

Construction has officially begun on the Amado Nervo Bridge, a 900-million-peso infrastructure project designed to improve mobility between Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit. Scheduled for completion in November 2026, the bridge will reduce travel time between the two tourist destinations by up to half an hour and will benefit more than 480,000 people, reports Noticias PV.

The project will also create approximately 2,700 direct and indirect jobs during its construction phase. Built from hydraulic concrete with a minimum lifespan of 30 years, the bridge will connect to a roadway in Puerto Vallarta that may be renamed “Amado Nervo Road” in honor of the Nayarit poet.

The design now includes a bicycle lane and pedestrian spaces, supporting the push for sustainable mobility.

“This bridge aligns with the work already being done on the Los Juntas road junction,” Major Luis Munguia noted during a press briefing. “We will have two ways to travel from one municipality and the other.”

Beyond easing vehicular congestion, the Amado Nervo Bridge aims to enhance economic and social integration across the interstate metropolitan area while promoting safer, more diverse transportation options for residents and visitors.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.