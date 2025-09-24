MND Local: Puerto Vallarta September news roundup

Puerto Vallarta and Nayarit are currently advancing several major projects, including airport and highway construction, water system improvements and tourism-related initiatives. Officials say the developments are intended to expand infrastructure, address service demands and respond to changes in the region’s economy and visitor profile.

Puerto Vallarta airport expansion reaches 54% completion

Construction of the new terminal at Puerto Vallarta International Airport has reached 54% completion, according to operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP). The 9.2 billion peso project is scheduled to begin phased operations in late 2026, with full use expected in 2027.

The terminal will add 74,000 square meters of space, expanding the airport’s total surface area to 119,114 square meters. Once complete, it is expected to double passenger capacity, accommodating 6 million additional travelers per year. The design includes eight new jet-bridge gates and up to seven remote positions, bringing the total to 19 contact and 13 remote gates for domestic and international flights.

The project incorporates sustainability features aimed at LEED Gold certification, including rainwater harvesting, solar panels and solar-control glass facades. GAP describes it as part of a wider program to expand capacity across several airports, with major investments also underway in Morelia and Aguascalientes.

Puerto Vallarta handled 6.8 million passengers in 2024, a record high, and 4.3 million between January and July 2025. The airport serves 18 airlines and 52 routes in peak season, with new services scheduled from Porter Airlines in late 2025 and Southwest in early 2026.

Puerto Vallarta marks 3,355 free pet sterilizations

Puerto Vallarta has surpassed 3,300 free sterilizations of dogs and cats, reaching 3,355 procedures during the first week of September, according to Bienestar Animal Puerto Vallarta.

The program, led by department head Roberto Ornelas, provides free sterilization services across the municipality to help control overpopulation, prevent disease and reduce pet abandonment. Officials highlight that each procedure supports animal health, as well as eases the financial burden on families who may otherwise struggle to afford veterinary care.

The city hosted its first Animal Welfare Fair, where volunteers carried out 229 sterilizations over three days. The event took place at multiple sites, including Linear Park, the Ixtapa Dome, La Lija Sports Center and the Agustin Flores Contreras Stadium. Alongside the surgeries, residents participated in education activities on pet care and responsible ownership.

They hold the free campaigns every Thursday at rotating locations. Residents can find details about upcoming venues, fasting requirements and hygiene guidelines on the Animal Welfare Department’s social media channels.

Puerto Vallarta business groups present joint tourism initiatives

Puerto Vallarta’s main business groups have presented a series of proposals aimed at strengthening the city’s tourism sector, citing concerns over declining hotel occupancy, lower visitor spending and a shifting tourist profile. The initiatives were outlined at a press conference on September 17 by Carlos López Aranda, president of Canaco; Francisco Gabriel Vizcaíno, president of Coparmex; and Jorge Luis Carbajal, vice president of Canirac.

The leaders emphasized that the project reflects collaboration between business groups, academia, civil society and government, to revitalize Puerto Vallarta’s Malecón, the Cuale River and the Cerro neighborhood. They noted that the area has faced challenges from limited infrastructure, insufficient promotion and reliance on peak tourist seasons.

The organizers have structured the proposals around four main pillars: upgrading infrastructure and mobility, implementing training and marketing programs for local businesses, coordinating among key visitor entry points such as the port, bus station, and airport, and promoting sustainable tourism practices. Additional efforts will focus on showcasing Puerto Vallarta’s culinary scene through tours, festivals and training in sustainable restaurant practices.

Final phase of Tepic-Compostela highway underway

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT) reports that construction is advancing on the Tepic-Compostela highway, with completion targeted for October 31, 2025. The current work focuses on the final tunnel in the municipality of Tepic, marking one of the last major steps before delivery.

The 26-kilometer section will feature a 2.4-kilometer branch to Tepic Airport, a toll plaza, 10 bridges, two railroad crossings, 19 intersections and a loop junction. It will also link to the Las Varas-Puerto Vallarta highway, reducing travel time between Tepic and Puerto Vallarta International Airport from three and a half hours to approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

They plan to open the road to the public on November 1.

A new branch of the highway, from Las Varas to San Blas, is in the study phase as well. Construction teams expect to begin work in 2026.

Meagan Drillinger is a New York native who has spent the past 15 years traveling around and writing about Mexico. While she’s on the road for assignments most of the time, Puerto Vallarta is her home base. Follow her travels on Instagram at @drillinjourneys or through her blog at drillinjourneys.com.