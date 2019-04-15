Nearly all beaches are safe but some are nearing the limit

All of Mexico’s major swimming beaches but one made the grade in water quality testing but that does not mean they’re squeaky clean.

Although the beaches are technically safe, several approached dangerous levels of contamination, according to the health regulatory agency Cofepris.

Of 269 beaches tested in time for the Easter vacation, 268 were declared safe for recreational use, meaning that samples collected contained less than 200 fecal coliforms per 100 milliliters of water.

Sayalita beach in Nayarit was the only one that did not pass the test, but several others came close to failing.

Among them were Playa Suave and Playa Hornos in Acapulco, Guerrero; Puerto Angelito and Playa Principal in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca; and Playa Norte and Playa Centro on Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo. All six are highly visited tourist destinations, as well as major hotel and resort areas.

Here is the full list with test results given as the most probable number of fecal coliforms per 100 milliliters.

Playa Suave, Acapulco, Guerrero, 191 Playa Hornos, Acapulco, Guerrero, 183 Playa Puerto Angelito, Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, 167 Playa Principal, Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, 158 Playa Antón Lizardo, Veracruz, 157 Golfo de Santa Clara Machorro, San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, 137 Golfo de Santa Clara Pueblo Palopo, San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, 124 Playa Santiago, Armería, Colima, 100 Playa Norte, Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, 94 Playa Centro, Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo, 89

The dirtiest beaches by state were:

