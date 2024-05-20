Monday, May 20, 2024
HomeNews
News

Got 1 min? Oxxo limits ice sales in CDMX to prevent shortages during heat wave

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
A worker loads bags of ice onto a cart.
Customers looking to buy bags of ice were turned away from convenience stores in parts of central Mexico. (Graciela López Herrera/Cuartoscuro)

As Mexicans prepare to sweat through the third heat wave of the year, the ubiquitous Oxxo convenience store chain began limiting sales of bags of ice.

Over the weekend, Oxxo — with more than 20,000 stores in Mexico — announced it was limiting customers in Mexico City to three bags of ice per person due to increased demand. 

Oxxo's policy restricts ice sales to three bags per customer in Mexico City.
The policy may soon apply in other cities of Mexico as a third heat wave begins this week. (Edgar Negrete Lira/Cuartoscuro)

The decision came after a significant rise in social media complaints about the lack of ice and other items such as beer and soft drinks at Oxxo stores.

“[The policy] aims to allow a greater number of people the opportunity to buy [bags of ice],” Oxxo’s parent company Femsa said while acknowledging that the policy might be applied in other cities across the nation.

Shops and distributors in several cities had to turn away customers looking for ice this past weekend as supplies ran out. 

The México-state newspaper El Sol de Toluca reported that a long line of delivery trucks idling outside one local ice distributor at 7 a.m. on Saturday were eventually told no ice would be available. An employee of the distributorship said customers were traveling to Toluca from Mexico City, which is 64 kilometers away.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) announced that, beginning Monday, temperatures above 40 C will accompany the latest heat wave.

Mexico City’s water scarcity issue also complicated the situation thanks to rising demand for flavored waters and iced beverages, the newspaper La Jornada reported. Over the weekend, some cafés and restaurants had to repeatedly send employees on lengthy searches for ice.

With reports from Milenio, El Sol de Toluca, López-Dóriga Digital and La Jornada

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Three women shield themselves with umbrellas during a heat wave in Mexico.

Parts of Mexico expecting temperatures above 45 C as third heat wave begins

MND Staff - 0
Only six states will stay below maximum temperatures of 40 C this week, with the northern and southeastern regions bracing for highs above 45 C.
If you want to cross a US border with a dog, you need to follow these rules.

What are the new requirements for crossing the US border with a dog from Mexico?

MND Staff - 5
Starting Aug. 1, all dogs entering the U.S. will need to have a microchip, among other requirements.
The boat where the Navy found the supposed cocaine also carried three people and 18 drums of a petroleum product.

Mexican Navy seizes 3 tonnes of cocaine off Quintana Roo coast

MND Staff - 0
The navy reported seizing 153 packages of "white powder," along with 18 drums of presumed gasoline — and made three arrests.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC