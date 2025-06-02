Per capita water use in Mexico City is double that of China’s capital

In an eye-opening scrutiny of Mexico’s water woes, data shows that the average Mexico City resident uses about twice as much water as the average inhabitant of Beijing, China, even though both capitals face similar challenges in providing clean water.

Average per capita domestic water consumption in Beijing was 167.3 liters per person per day in 2023, compared to between 300 and 360 liters per person per day in Mexico City, according to Mexico’s Ministry of Integrated Water Management.

Approximately 87% of China’s 1.4 billion inhabitants have access to safe drinking water, according to 2023 federal figures. In Mexico, which has a population of approximately 130 million, that figure is 43%.

Like Mexico City, Beijing battles problems of water scarcity. Located in a semi-arid area with few natural water bodies, the Chinese city is increasingly finding ways to better manage its water resources as population growth boosts demand.

The South-to-North Water Transfer megaproject brings water from rivers in the south of the country to Beijing, much like how the Cutzamala water transportation system functions in the Valley of Mexico.

In 2022, the Chinese government introduced a water security plan under the national 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025.

China has also implemented water conservation measures aiming to contain consumption within four billion cubic meters by 2035, from around 3.1 billion at present. Tiered water rates and consumption caps have been implemented in Beijing, as well as fines for waste and spending control measures.

Tackling water scarcity in Mexico City

Mexico City is one of several major cities, including Cape Town, São Paulo and Chennai in India, that face severe water shortages, owing to years of poor water management and long periods of drought.

The city’s 40-year-old Cutzamala system is aging badly and has suffered extensive pipe damage from earthquakes. Studies suggest that over 40% of the network’s water is lost through leaks.

Data from the water system shows that only 54% of the leaks registered in Mexico City were repaired last year, suggesting widespread water losses continue.

However, improving the system is no easy feat and will require significant investment. In recognition of that, Mexico City’s drinking water infrastructure budget for 2025 is 84.5% higher than that of 2024, up from 1.4 billion pesos (US $72.8 million) to almost 2.6 billion pesos ($1.4 billion).

