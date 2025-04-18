Fyre Festival 2 abandons Playa del Carmen plans

Fyre Festival 2, which was scheduled to take place from May 30 to June 2 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, has been postponed indefinitely, according to its organizers.

In an email to ticket holders, organizers said that “the event has been postponed and a new date will be announced.” They also said that a refund had been issued.

Tickets for Fyre Festival 2 range between US $1,400 and $1.1 million. According to its creator, Billy MacFarland, there are 1,800 tickets for sale.

Fyre Festival 2 is the sequel to the ill-fated event in 2017, for which MacFarland faced criminal charges of fraud in the United States. After spending three years in prison, MacFarland announced earlier this year that there would be a second edition of the festival in Mexico.

This week’s announcement is the second time in three months that organizers have changed the festival’s venue. In February, they announced it would take place on Isla Mujeres in the Riviera Maya. Later, in March, they said the festival would move to Playa del Carmen.

Shortly after, local authorities in Quintana Roo said that no person or company had yet requested permits for the event.

However, early in April, MacFarland claimed that they had been working directly with the government of Playa del Carmen and their officials since March 5, 2025 to ensure a safe and successful event.

In a post on Instagram, he published 14 screenshots of emails, social media posts and official documents from the municipal government of Playa del Carmen and payment slips, arguing that his team had followed the proper processes and obtained all relevant permits for the event.

“All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of Playa del Carmen are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation,” MacFarland wrote in the post.

Despite the controversy, organizers said in the Wednesday email update verified by The New York Times that the event is still happening — just in a different location. Details about the musical lineup also remain nebulous.

“We are vetting new locations and will announce our host destination soon,” the email said. “Our priorities remain unchanged: delivering an unforgettable, safe and transparent experience.”

Organizers advised ticket holders that they will be able to repurchase tickets once the new date is announced, “if it works for your schedule.”

With reports from ABC News