Sheinbaum secures 70% approval rating in first 30 days of presidency

A strong majority of Mexicans approve of the performance of President Claudia Sheinbaum in her first weeks as Mexico’s first female leader, according to the results of a recent poll.

A poll conducted by the newspaper El Financiero in mid and late October found that 70% of respondents approved of Sheinbaum’s work as president.

Only 24% of those polled said they disapproved of the president’s performance while 6% of 1,000 respondents didn’t express an opinion one way or the other.

El Financiero found that the Sheinbaum administration’s continuation of existing welfare programs and its focus on women’s rights are particularly popular, while a strong majority of poll respondents rated the new president highly on the personal attributes of honesty and leadership.

Former president Andrés Manuel López Obrador maintained high approval ratings throughout his six-year presidency.

Sheinbaum, a political protégé of AMLO who won almost 60% of the vote in the June 2 presidential election, will be hoping she can maintain similar popularity throughout her six-year term.

She was sworn in as president on Oct. 1, one month after recently-elected lawmakers assumed their positions, giving the ruling Morena party and its allies strong majorities in both houses of Congress.

Policy strengths and weaknesses

The 1,000 poll respondents were asked to rate the Sheinbaum administration’s performance in seven different areas.

An honest president with good leadership skills and the ability to deliver results? Most Mexicans say yes

The results of the El Financiero poll show that almost seven in 10 respondents (68%) consider Sheinbaum an honest president, while 64% praised her for her leadership of the nation. Just 14% of those polled expressed definitive doubt about the president’s honesty, while 16% expressed negative views about her leadership skills or lack thereof.

Almost six in ten respondents (58%) were upbeat about Sheinbaum’s ability to achieve results, while just 17% were pessimistic about her capacity to deliver.

Two-thirds of those polled (67%) said they “very much” or “somewhat” approved of Sheinbaum’s “style of governing,” while 30% said they don’t like it much or at all.

What is Mexico’s ‘main’ problem?

Insecurity? The state of the economy and unemployment? Or corruption?

Poll respondents were asked to choose between those three options when responding to this question: “What is the main problem in the country today?”

Two-thirds of respondents (66%) nominated insecurity, while just 11% chose the economy and unemployment and 6% opted for corruption.

While homicides declined in the second half of López Obrador’s presidency, his six-year term was the most violent on record, underscoring the security challenges faced by the Sheinbaum administration.

In addition to murders, serious crimes such as kidnapping, extortion and violence against women (including femicide and rape) are significant problems in Mexico.

While the Mexican economy will slow in annual terms this year, unemployment remains low at 2.9% of the economically active population in September.

With reports from El Financiero